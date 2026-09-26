How Michael Malone Already Setting Tone at UNC

This season will look a lot different for the North Carolina Tar Heels basketball program under newly hired head coach Michael Malone.

While speaking with the media on Thursday, junior guard Jaydon Young explained one aspect Malone brings to the table that differs from last season.

Young's Thoughts

Feb 28, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Jaydon Young (4) with the ball as Virginia Tech Hokies guard Jaden Schutt (2) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Honestly, the energy level on the very first day was kind of eye-opening,” Young said, “Just to see the passion that he brought to it.”

Why This Is Important

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's not that the Tar Heels lacked this entirely last season, but when they went through lulls and the energy on the floor was lacking, you wouldn't see former head coach Hubert Davis instill any confidence in the team. That's why North Carolina failed to adjust in several instances, and the blown 19-point second-half lead against VCU was a microcosm of that.

Malone's energy will also provide accountability, limiting the mistakes on both ends of the court we saw mar the Tar Heels countless times in 2025. This is a major reason North Carolina has a legitimate chance to be a surprise team this season. The roster may not feature a premier talent like Caleb Wilson, but it's more well-rounded with a major upgrade in coaching.

How Much Did UNC's Coaching Improve?

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While we have yet to see Malone coach a single game for the Tar Heels, it's safe to assume that he is an upgrade over Davis, with all due respect. Malone's resume speaks for itself, and when you consider that the 54-year-old head coach has led an NBA organization to a championship, it's understandable why the Tar Heels' brass felt comfortable handing him the keys to the program.

For the last five years, especially the last two, North Carolina has been dormant and underwhelming. The Tar Heels have failed to advance past the first round of the NCAA Tournament in two consecutive seasons. It was clearly time for a change, and North Carolina missing out on its preferred coaching targets may have been a blessing in disguise .

Malone's experience and pedigree as an NBA head coach will translate to the collegiate level. His success at the pro level, including winning a championship and developing players, is likely one reason multiple prospects in the transfer portal signed with North Carolina. Malone's impact extends past the court , but his energy and accountability will elevate the Tar Heels to a level we haven't seen in several years.