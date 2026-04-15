Latest Narratives Surrounding UNC's Wilson After NBA Draft Announcement
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North Carolina Tar Heels freshman forward Caleb Wilson officially declared for the 2026 NBA Draft Monday night via Instagram.
It was an inevitable outcome, as the 6-foot-9, 216-pound forward quickly established himself as one of the best players in the country last season. Despite missing the end of the regular season and not participating in the conference and NCAA Tournaments, Wilson's draft stock did not slip.
In fact, according to NBA Draft Insider Jonathan Wasserman, Wilson is regarded as a top-three prospect in this year's class.
"Talking with people at Hoop Summit, I learned that there's real support for Wilson top 3 or Wilson [over] Boozer," Wasserman said on social media.
Thoughts and Takeaways
Although Cameron Boozer was named AP National Player of the Year, the NBA executives, scouts, and insiders view Wilson as a superior prospect. Quite frankly, that is an accurate assessment, as the former Tar Heels' forward's style of play translates more to the pro game.
Boozer averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game while shooting 55.6 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from three-point range. Obviously, those are elite numbers, and the Blue Devils were the best team in the country for the majority of the season. That said, the 6-foot-9, 249-pound forward's game does not reflect the modern NBA skill set.
Additionally, Boozer is a below-average athlete. Although, he was able to back defenders into the paint and generate a bulk of his scoring there. However, that will not work in the NBA. Boozer will be a solid player at the next level, but for a team picking inside the top three, that is not what they are looking for.
Obviously, Boozer's IQ and production are undeniable, but his player profile does not generally translate at the next level. For example, former Duke forward Jahlil Okafor was a similar prototype, and while Boozer is by far a better passer and shooter from the perimeter, his physical limitations are a concern as he enters the draft process.
Why Teams Should Prefer Wilson
Last season, the Tar Heels' freshman phenom averaged 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 57.8 percent from the field and 25.9 percent from beyond the arc.
Similar to Boozer, Wilson is a great facilitator, and although his assist numbers do not indicate it, North Carolina's perimeter shooting was inferior to Duke's. Wilson faced double-teams throughout the season, but he demonstrated he could maneuver around them and create opportunities for his teammates.
The former five-star recruit is also more explosive and fluid as an athlete, as he explodes to the rim and is shifty and quick enough to beat defenders off the dribble while getting to his spot in the mid-range. Overall, Wilson's skill set is malleable, and while his perimeter shooting is a work in progress, if it improves by 8%, he could develop into a superstar, which seems less likely for Boozer.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.