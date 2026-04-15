Latest Narratives Surrounding UNC's Wilson After NBA Draft Announcement

North Carolina Tar Heels freshman forward Caleb Wilson officially declared for the 2026 NBA Draft Monday night via Instagram.

It was an inevitable outcome, as the 6-foot-9, 216-pound forward quickly established himself as one of the best players in the country last season. Despite missing the end of the regular season and not participating in the conference and NCAA Tournaments , Wilson's draft stock did not slip.

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

In fact, according to NBA Draft Insider Jonathan Wasserman , Wilson is regarded as a top-three prospect in this year's class.

"Talking with people at Hoop Summit, I learned that there's real support for Wilson top 3 or Wilson [over] Boozer," Wasserman said on social media.

Thoughts and Takeaways

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) with the ball as Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Although Cameron Boozer was named AP National Player of the Year, the NBA executives, scouts, and insiders view Wilson as a superior prospect. Quite frankly, that is an accurate assessment, as the former Tar Heels' forward's style of play translates more to the pro game.

Boozer averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game while shooting 55.6 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from three-point range. Obviously, those are elite numbers, and the Blue Devils were the best team in the country for the majority of the season. That said, the 6-foot-9, 249-pound forward's game does not reflect the modern NBA skill set.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) dribbles the ball past St. John's Red Storm forward Ruben Prey (17) in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Additionally, Boozer is a below-average athlete. Although, he was able to back defenders into the paint and generate a bulk of his scoring there. However, that will not work in the NBA. Boozer will be a solid player at the next level, but for a team picking inside the top three, that is not what they are looking for.

Obviously, Boozer's IQ and production are undeniable, but his player profile does not generally translate at the next level. For example, former Duke forward Jahlil Okafor was a similar prototype, and while Boozer is by far a better passer and shooter from the perimeter, his physical limitations are a concern as he enters the draft process .

Why Teams Should Prefer Wilson

Feb 10, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) drives to the basket against Miami Hurricanes center Ernest Udeh Jr. (8) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Last season, the Tar Heels' freshman phenom averaged 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 57.8 percent from the field and 25.9 percent from beyond the arc.

Similar to Boozer, Wilson is a great facilitator, and although his assist numbers do not indicate it, North Carolina's perimeter shooting was inferior to Duke's. Wilson faced double-teams throughout the season, but he demonstrated he could maneuver around them and create opportunities for his teammates.

Michigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) drives to the basket as North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) guards him during the second half of the Fort Myers Tip-Off Beach Division game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena on Fort Myers, Fla., on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. | Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The former five-star recruit is also more explosive and fluid as an athlete, as he explodes to the rim and is shifty and quick enough to beat defenders off the dribble while getting to his spot in the mid-range. Overall, Wilson's skill set is malleable, and while his perimeter shooting is a work in progress, if it improves by 8%, he could develop into a superstar, which seems less likely for Boozer.