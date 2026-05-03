Get To Know North Carolina’s Newest Additions

It has been an eventful first month for North Carolina Tar Heels' head coach Michael Malone, who was hired by the program one day before the transfer portal opened on April 7.

At his introductory press conference, Malone spoke on the type of players he wants to bring in to set his culture. The players Malone and his staff have pursued and signed reflect what he values.

Malone's Values

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

“I love guys that have a motor, that play hard,” Malone said. “You don’t have to wind up and motivate a player – I love self-motivated players who play hard. Toughness, you can’t put a dollar sign on toughness. And then IQ."

“Those are the things that jump out regardless of position – one through five, what you shoot from the foul line, what you shoot from the three-point line," Malone continued. "If you have a motor, you're tough, and you have IQ, you have a chance to be a hell of a player.”

Mar 9, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone talks to guard Jamal Murray (27) during a break in the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

“When I think about the culture we’re going to create here – same culture that we built in Denver,” Malone said. “It doesn’t matter, NBA or college, you can have a strong culture, and that’s going to start with being a work team."

“A team that outworks people, stays motivated. I want to surround myself with players that have that kind of work ethic. I shouldn’t have to go to practice and try to motivate you every day.”

North Carolina's New-Look Roster

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) drives around Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Despite the destructive losses in the transfer portal and in the 2026 NBA Draft, the Tar Heels have recovered nicely, landing several intriguing talents. Malone's first acquisition was Virginia Tech transfer Neoklis Avdalas, who will operate as a play-making guard at 6-foot-9 and 216 pounds. After days of inactivity, North Carolina orchestrated a mini flurry, signing Terrence Brown and Matt Able.

With the backcourt rebuilt, Malone shifted his focus to the frontcourt, using the portal and the overseas market to revitalize a roster position ravaged this offseason. Both Henri Veesaar and Caleb Wilson entered the NBA draft while Zayden High transferred to South Florida.

Serra's Maximo Adams (25) looks to coaches as he runs down the court during the first quarter of their first-round CIF-SS playoff game at Indio High School in Indio, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. | Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Tar Heels added depth, signing Northwestern transfer Cade Bennerman, who was supposedly joining Maxim Logue as a bench piece, but the Florida Atlantic transfer withdrew from North Carolina. That being said, the Tar Heels' diamond-in-the-rough acquisition was overseas center Sayon Keita , who could be a lottery pick in the 2027 NBA Draft. Not to mention, although he was recruited by Hubert Davis, Maximo Adams was a key retention for Malone and this coaching staff.

How To Follow North Carolina Newcomers

Jan 3, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) handles the ball against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Below is an extensive list of X and Instagram accounts for each newcomer on the roster (when applicable). In the world of social media, it is easier than ever to stay connected with your favorite players.

Name X/Twitter Instagram Maximo Adams @MaximoAdams25 @maximoadams_ Neoklis Avdalas @neoo1721 @neoklisavdalas Terrence Brown @terrencetbrown @terrencebrown03 Matt Able @iammattable @iammattable Cade Bennerman @CadeBennerman @cadebennerman_ Sayon Keita N/A @sayon_keita21