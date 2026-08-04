Every UNC Blue-Chip Recruit Ready To Make Big Impact
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Since the North Carolina Tar Heels struggled mightily in 2025, compiling a 4-8 record, they had to ensure that the roster was filled with known commodities via the transfer portal.
However, it was also important for North Carolina to lay the future foundation through the recruiting class. To the credit of the front office and coaching staff, the Tar Heels produced one of the top recruiting classes in the country. That being said, here are a few blue-chip recruits who could make a significant impact this upcoming season.
Kenton Dopson III
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound cornerback was one of North Carolina's top signings this offseason, and while there is competition ahead of him to earn snaps, Dopson III could easily cement himself as a starter at some point this season.
Dopson III originally committed to Miami before flipping to North Carolina later in the offseason. The 4-star defensive back is one of the best man-coverage corners in this year's recruiting class, with the ability to physically dominate receivers throughout the route. North Carolina's secondary will look different this season, and there is a world where Dopson III's talent is too overwhelming to keep off the field.
Jakob Weatherspoon
As noted, the Tar Heels made several additions to the secondary, including the 5-foot-10, 180-pound safety. Like Dopson III, Weatherspoon is a 4-star defensive back who was recruited by several elite programs around the country.
Weatherspoon is a do-it-all safety who aggressively attacks downhill in the screen game and can hold down the back end of the defense. Again, there are several established veterans ahead of him on the depth chart, but Weatherspoon has an opportunity to earn a starting role this season, even if it's not right away.
Carnell Warren
Warren was North Carolina's top offensive recruit, and the 4-star wide receiver's talent is limitless. The problem is, he projects as an "X" receiver, but that role will be occupied by Mason Humphrey, who has shown through the early days of training camp that he is a legitimate weapon on the outside.
If Warren was battling against Trech Kekahuna for the starting slot position, the 6-foot-4, 200-pound wideout would have a legitimate case to start. However, as stated, he fits more as a perimeter receiver. That being said, if Warren's number is called due to injury or poor performance, I would expect the incoming freshman receiver to produce right away. It all comes down to opportunity for Warren. If that was guaranteed, he could easily be the second option in this passing attack.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.