3 Most Important Games on UNC’s 2026 Schedule

Heading into the second and potentially final season of the Bill Belichick era in Chapel Hill, the North Carolina Tar Heels need to produce as many wins as possible if the program wants to avoid making a coaching change after 2026.

For that to happen, North Carolina cannot afford a slow start out of the gates, which is what led to the derailment of the 2025 campaign, with a 48-14 loss against TCU in Week 1 setting the tone for the rest of the season. Ironically, the Tar Heels open up this season against the Horned Frogs in the opening week. Obviously, North Carolina will look to flip the script in that contest.

With all that being said, we will look ahead to the 2026 season and identify the most important games for the Tar Heels to circle on their schedule. With the amount of pressure and scrutiny surrounding the football program, North Carolina needs to prevent carrying over what happened last season into 2026.

Sept. 19 - at Clemson

Oct 4, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney with North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like the Tar Heels, Clemson is coming off an underwhelming 2025 season, finishing eighth in the ACC, with a 7-6 record after entering the season as a national title contender. The Tigers' top NFL draft prospects also struggled, which led to the team's lackluster performance.

These programs are looking to set the tone early in conference play, which is impossible for each to simultaneously accomplish, as they open their ACC play against each other. Although Clemson is entering a retooling season, a road matchup is a daunting one for the Tar Heels. Starting conference play with a win is a must for North Carolina, especially considering who it plays in the ensuing weeks.

Oct. 17 - at Duke

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz reacts during the third quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It doesn't matter where both teams currently stand; North Carolina and Duke strive to win this game regardless of how their respective seasons are unfolding.

Additionally, the Blue Devils are extremely vulnerable this season after losing quarterback Darian Mensah and wide receiver Cooper Barkate to the Miami Hurricanes. The Tar Heels must orchestrate a way to win this contest, even if it is on the road.

Nov. 14 - vs. Louisville

Nov 1, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; A Louisville Cardinals football helmet is seen before the game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals are not currently viewed as a top-25 team in the country, but they are certainly a formidable foe in a much-improved ACC.

However, Louisville is beatable, and at this point of the season, North Carolina's roster should be fully acclimated. If the quarterback situation is nailed down, the Tar Heels possess the personnel to compete with these types of teams in the conference. It would also be a major win heading into the final two weeks of the season, which include Virginia and North Carolina State.