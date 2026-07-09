How UNC's Demon June Can Take Another Leap Next Season

Running back Demon June was one of the few bright spots for a sputtering North Carolina team last season, and he could be primed to make another jump next year.

June stood out as a true freshman last year, earning the trust of new head coach Bill Belichick to be the team’s lead back, rushing for 464 yards on 84 carries with two touchdowns. June also excelled in the passing game, hauling in 17 receptions for 159 yards and one touchdown.

June a Bright Spot

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (12) is wrapped by Duke Blue Devils defensive end Bryce Davis (14) during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 5-foot-11, 215-pound running back from Jacksonville, North Carolina, was one of the few bright spots for a North Carolina team that stumbled to a paltry 4-8 record in Belichick’s first season as head coach, a stunning development given his prior success as the head coach of the New England Patriots during their decades-long dynasty.

Also, there were simply way too many distractions outside of football for the Tar Heels last season. Belichick’s job security, off-the-field relationships, and his infamous Pro Football Hall of Fame snub were all major talking points throughout the season, with little focus on the product on the field, which — given the level of distractions — was unsurprisingly poor.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (12) is wrapped by Duke Blue Devils defensive end Bryce Davis (14) during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nonetheless, June stood out as a bright spot in his rookie season. The offense as a whole was very underwhelming, but June led the team in rushing despite his inexperience, and he could be in for a big 2026 season.

June Stays With UNC

Despite their struggles as a team, June was one of the first to decide to re-sign with the Tar Heels this offseason. Much of last season’s roster departed for the transfer portal, but June made it clear he has faith in Belichick’s vision for the program and in his own long-term development.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (12) rushes downfield during the first half against the Duke Blue Devils at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now heading into his second season with the team, June will be looking to take another step forward. He figures to be the team’s solidified lead back, given he already proved last season that he’s capable of taking on an extra workload. Here’s a prediction of what June can put up numbers-wise next season.

If the right pieces fall into place. June should be able to rush for at least 800 yards on roughly 165 carries, and his touchdown production should jump from two in 2025 to at least five next season. While it would be shocking to see June break out into a thousand-yard rusher next season, these numbers would still show a very positive trend in the right direction.