Ranking North Carolina’s Top Position Groups Heading into Training Camp

With last season in the rear-view mirror and the start of training camp quickly approaching, the North Carolina Tar Heels' coaching staff and players are prepping for a pivotal 2026-27 college football season.

While North Carolina was not afforded an entire offseason to make the necessary evaluations on the roster, with Bill Belichick being hired midway through December and the front office not fully constructed.

Now that both of those departments have been established, North Carolina has had a full allotment of time to identify changes that needed to be made on the coaching staff and across the roster. Based on the reinforcements that the Tar Heels have brought in this offseason, the roster is light-years ahead of where it was last season.

While we need to temper expectations , as North Carolina has yet to prove anything worthwhile under this current regime, the front office has done a stellar job of adding significant talent in recent months. With that in mind, here are the Tar Heels' top position groups heading into training camp.

1. Defensive Line

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Melkart Abou-Jaoude (9) sacks Richmond Spiders quarterback Kyle Wickersham (16) in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DE - Melkart Abou-Jaoude, DT - Leroy Jackson, DT - Isaiah Johnson, DE- Jaylen Harvey

Retaining Abou-Jaoude was nowhere near a guarantee, as the star pass rusher could have signed with multiple elite programs. However, the Delaware transfer elected to stay in Chapel Hill for a second season. In 2025, the veteran pass rusher recorded 47 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and 10.5 sacks.

Jackson is also returning, and although his statistical output from last season won't catch the eye, the 6-foot-1, 290-pound defensive tackle is a crucial asset on the defensive line. Johnson does not possess an extremely high ceiling, but he could develop into a formidable counterpart to Jackson in the interior. Meanwhile, Harvey is an extremely raw athlete, with an immensely high ceiling. If the Penn State transfer improves his pass-rushing package and ability to stop the run, he will be elite.

2. Linebackers

Sep 9, 2023; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange linebacker Derek McDonald (15) against the Western Michigan Broncos during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Peyton Seelman and Derek McDonald

North Carolina needed to revamp the linebacker position after multiple starters, including Khmori House, who led the team with 81 tackles, departed the program this offseason. Well, considering all the options available in the transfer portal , you could make a legitimate argument that North Carolina assembled the best-case scenario linebacker tandem.

Seelmann was ranked inside the top 10 in tackling last season, recording 120 tackles at Richmond in 2025. Meanwhile, Derek McDonald has been productive throughout his career, and despite only appearing in three games last season, the Syracuse transfer logged 90 snaps and eight tackles.

Pairing Seelmann's elite tackling ability and overall high ceiling with McDonald, who, barring injury, should be one of the most productive players on this entire roster, could form one of, if not the best, linebacker duo in the ACC.

3. Wide Receiver

Sep 1, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) signals firts down in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jordan Shipp, Mason Humphrey, Trech Kekahuna, Carnell Warren, C.J. Sadler

There were several doubts that North Carolina would be able to keep Shipp from entering the transfer portal, but the junior wideout re-signed with the Tar Heels on a revised deal. In 2025, North Carolina was overly dependent on Shipp, who led the team with 60 receptions for 671 yards and six touchdowns.

Kobe Paysour, who graduated, finished second on the team with 35 receptions for 437 yards and one touchdown. North Carolina's third-leading receiver was running back Demon June. In an effort to surround Travis Burgess, Billy Edwards Jr., and Miles O'Neill with formidable weapons, the Tar Heels' brass pursued top-flight prospects and productive transfers.

Bill Belichick | Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

It goes without saying that this wide receiver corps has improved dramatically from last season. North Carolina's passing attack should be much more explosive in 2026.