Why UNC Football's Ceiling Feels Mediocre at Best

The North Carolina Tar Heels were an embarrassment last season in Bill Belichick's first year as the head coach.

In 2025, the Tar Heels went 4-8 and finished among the bottom five teams in the ACC. While North Carolina has made considerable improvements across the roster, doubts continue to swirl around the program. Earlier this week, ESPN's Bill Connelly released his expectations for the 2026-27 college football season. Here is what he said about North Carolina.

Connelly's Thoughts

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick looks to the clock in the fourth quarter game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Belichick bears the burden of proof, but it's not hard to see potential improvement if the defense is a top-40 unit and Petrino engineers at least average output," Connelly said. "But for reasons good or bad, the Heels will likely be a main character early in the season again: They face TCU in Ireland in Week 0, will visit Clemson in Week 3 and host Notre Dame in Week 5."

"Either they pull an upset and generate some 'Belichick redemption?' headlines, or they start a demoralizing 1-3 with a run of 'Belichick retirement?' headlines."

How North Carolina Is Viewed

Dec 28, 2013; Charlotte, NC, USA; A North Carolina Tar Heels helmet lays on the field prior to the start of the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Connelly, the Tar Heels will be lucky to finish above. 500, and are most likely striving for a 6-6 record. It is definitely a fair assessment, given who North Carolina has to face this upcoming season and the fact that the ACC is one of the most improved conferences in college football.

North Carolina's Ceiling and Floor

Sep 30, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Evaluating how well the Tar Heels will fare is contingent on what transpires at the quarterback position. Throughout the offseason, I have suggested that if Travis Burgess shows enough during training camp, Belichick should give the freshman quarterback the starting job. However, given the 74-year-old head coach's track record, he is reluctant to go with younger players over seasoned veterans, regardless of talent.

If Burgess is the Week 1 starter, I could see the Tar Heels winning seven games. Billy Edwards Jr. and Miles O'Neill may be safer options, but at the same time, those two players also have extremely low floors. If either Edwards Jr. or O'Neill wins the quarterback competition , compiling a record remotely close to last season's is not out of the realm of possibilities.

Oct 4, 2014; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; The North Carolina Tar Heels wore camouflage helmets in honor of military appreciation day against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Kenan Memorial Stadium. The Virginia Tech Hokies won 34-17. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Regardless, the Tar Heels' ceiling and floor are very close, and the range of outcomes is not wide. At best, I see North Carolina with a 7-5 record. At worst, the Tar Heels are back where they were last season with a 4-8 record. Two games that should be penciled in as losses are in Week 4 against Notre Dame and Week 8 against Miami.