Rodney Harrison Calls Out Tony Dungy to His Face Over Bill Belichick HOF Snub

The Patriots will battle the Seahawks in Super Bowl LX on Sunday night, but before kickoff one of the big storylines in the football world continues to be Bill Belichick not making it in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on first ballot this year.

One of his former players, Rodney Harrison, is not happy about that snub and he took the opportunity during NBC's Super Bowl pregame show to share those feelings with Tony Dungy, who opted not to reveal if he voted for Belichick or not.

"Any list that doesn’t include Bill belichick at the top is absolutely wrong," Harrison said while looking right at Dungy. "And a lot of those players that we mentioned—I played with Drew Brees, I played with Adam Vinatieri. But there’s nobody more deserving to be in that Hall of Fame than coach Belichick. I’ve seen him design defenses to stop your offenses. And you just look at the players he has impacted, he’s been unbelievable and when I look out throughout the Hall of Fame and even a guy like Tom Brady—Tom Brady wouldn’t be Tom Brady without Bill Belichick and that’s the disappointing part of it coach, and you guys got it wrong."

Here's that tense pregame segment, which started with Dungy breaking down the problems with the voting process that led to Belichick not making it in and that he's upset over it.

Tony Dungy said on NBC that he will not disclose how he voted for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but says he's upset with the process and it's not the voters' fault Bill Belichick is not in.

Former Patriot Rodney Harrison responded, upset, and pointed at Dungy: "You guys got it…



Belichick led the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles during his legendary run with the franchise. He also won two Super Bowls with the Giants, where he served as the defensive coordinator under Bill Parcells.

It seems like all of that should be more than enough to get into the Hall of Fame the very first time he was on that ballot, but that proved not to be the case.

