Biggest Decision Facing UNC Coach Before Camp Begins

This time a year ago, the North Carolina Tar Heels were one of the faces of the college football landscape as head coach Bill Belichick was set to begin his first season in the sport after a Hall of Fame career in the NFL.

The hype and expectations were through the roof—only for that same roof to collapse in on itself into near-disrepair after a 4-8 season with numerous embarrassments, drama, and controversies. It is not what Belichick had been hoping for, with some of the failure being his fault. As he enters his second season with North Carolina, Belichick's roster has gone through some changes for better or worse.

Quarterback Battles Is Polorizing Topic of Belichick's Second Season

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick during the first half against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the most prized positions for the Tar Heels in the last decade is the quarterback position, which has seen Sam Howell and Drake Maye break records left and right. This year, it is a three-way battle for who gets the chance to start against TCU in Dublin, Ireland, to kick off the college football season.

For all intents and purposes, this is Belichick's biggest decision ahead of fall camp in five days. With the hiring of offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, North Carolina should have a more explosive and efficient offense than what transpired a year ago.

UNC football quarterbacks participating in spring practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, ahead of the Tar Heels' second season under coach Bill Belichick. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Great improvements were made with upside at tight end , playmakers on the perimeter, and brute size along the offensive line. It feels as though things are in place for a dramatic improvement in production, but it comes down to who starts at quarterback.

I've discussed this at length throughout the offseason, as Billy Edwards Jr. (Maryland/Wisconsin), Miles O'Neil (Texas A&M), and true freshman Travis Burgess are the trio battling for a chance to lead North Carolina to their first bowl game under Belichick.

North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick speaking to the press before the Tar Heels' first practice of fall camp on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025 | Jackson McCurdy, Nirth Carolina Tar Heels on SI

All anyone wants to see out of this group is who can be the most consistent and ceiling-raiser for this offense. Burgess makes so much sense for Belichick if he is willing to ride with the rookie mistakes this season while elevating the upside of the offense overall.

I have concerns about whether Edwards can provide that despite being the most experienced quarterback in the locker room. There's a path for O'Neil, who has a strong arm and isn't afraid to take chances.

Belichick's QB Decision Could Set The Tone For Camp, Regular Season

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the sidelines in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Belichick will have to decide which quarterback gives him the best chance to win on Saturdays this season, and it is his biggest decision ahead of camp. The starter won't be announced for some time, but Week 0 is quickly approaching.

I don't believe the Week 1 quarterback will be the same as the Week 6 quarterback, nor should it define the rest of the season. But by the time the regular season finale against NC State comes around, the future should be established.

Bill Belichick | Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

Time is ticking for Belichick, and the decisions he makes at quarterback this season and in fall camp will have consequences that could bring judgment day upon the Tar Heels football program.