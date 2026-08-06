Everything We Know About UNC’s Quarterback Competition So Far

As everyone is aware by now, the North Carolina Tar Heels are conducting a quarterback competition to determine the Week 1 starter.

Billy Edwards Jr., Miles O'Neill, Travis Burgess, and Au'Tori Newkirk have all been mentioned as candidates for the starting job in recent weeks. With training camp underway , here are the things we know for certain right now about the quarterback competition.

Coaching Staff Will Take Patient Approach

Freshman quarterback Travis Burgess is among the players competing to be a starter for Bill Belichick in the coach's second season with UNC football. There are several key position battles for the Tar Heels. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While speaking with the media last week, offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino explained that taking time to make a final decision is different from the outside perspective, but is necessary in an important process such as this.

Those sentiments were echoed by head coach Bill Belichick, who discussed the timeline for finalizing the process and identifying the starting quarterback.

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the sideline during the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"No set timeline," Belichick said of when a decision will be made. "Once it becomes apparent, that's when we're going to make the decision."

Again, the coaching staff must be meticulous when evaluating this position battle, especially because Belichick is coaching for his job in 2026.

Each Quarterback Provides Different Skill Sets

UNC football quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) could be the Tar Heels' starting quarterback in the 2026 season. Edwards was still wearing a brace on his left knee during the Tar Heels' spring practices. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Petrino also highlighted each quarterback during his presser. Edwards Jr.'s experience and veteran leadership were two traits the offensive coordinator focused on in his description of the Wisconsin transfer. Meanwhile, O'Neill's arm strength has been a common compliment of the former Texas A&M quarterback. Petrino spoke on O'Neill's ability to make any throw on the field, but his accuracy needs to be more consistent.

Then there is Newkirk, who is the only returning player in this conversation. Newkirk's ability to learn and digest information will give him a chance to earn the job, though I view him as a long shot to beat out the other three.

Finally, Burgess is by far the most talented quarterback on the roster, but he is a true incoming freshman and dealt with injuries during the spring, which prevented him from diving into the offense. That being said, Petrino has said that Burgess' understanding of the offense and ability to communicate in the huddle have been impressive. Pairing that with his natural abilities should offer hope to Burgess truthers like me.

Healthy Competition

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick with the team before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Again, this is all for the betterment of the team, and whoever wins the job should be supported by the other members of the quarterback room. Now, Edwards Jr. likely expects to win the job since he is a returning senior and the Tar Heels made him a priority addition in the offseason.

That doesn't guarantee anything, however, and North Carolina needs to choose the player who gives the team the best chance to succeed.