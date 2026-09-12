3 Storylines I’m Watching Most in UNC’s Week 2 Matchup

The North Carolina Tar Heels football program has been a major topic of discussion throughout Bill Belichick's tenure, mostly for the wrong reasons.

For the first time under this regime , the Tar Heels are above .500 and have a chance to improve their record to 2-0 on Saturday in a favorable matchup against East Tennessee State. There will be multiple narratives that emerge from this game, but here are three storylines I'm keeping close tabs on in this weekend's matchup.

Will Billy Edwards Jr. Take the Next Steps?

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The former Wisconsin quarterback had an up-and-down performance against TCU, completing 16-of-28 passes for 232 yards. It was a hot start for the veteran signal caller, but that quickly faltered as the weather conditions worsened.

It was only one game, but Edwards Jr. proved he can play at a competent level. While the first quarter was promising, Edwards Jr. needs to put together a complete game performance. He went through too many ebbs and flows in the win, and that will prove costly against formidable competition.

Bobby Petrino's Scheme Continuing To Progress

Bobby Petrino, center, is in his first season as the offensive coordinator for UNC football entering the Tar Heels' second year under head coach Bill Belichick. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's only been one game, but Petrino's play-calling and schematics seem effective. Petrino implemented pre-snap motion and ingenuity, which opened up space for players to exploit. Jelani Thurman was a prime example of that, as Petrino dialed up multiple tight end screens that resulted in chunk plays.

North Carolina's offense could take the next step this week if the rushing attack is more effective . Petrino explained multiple times this offseason that the run game matters because it unlocks the rest of the offense. If North Carolina stays ahead of the sticks, the play-action pass becomes much more difficult to anticipate and stop.

Wide Receivers' Involvements

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Trech Kekahuna (2) carries the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jordan Shipp will be productive every week. However, the WR2 spot is still up for grabs, with Mason Humphrey and Trech Kekahuna as the top candidates. Against TCU, Kekahuna produced three receptions for 38 yards but coughed up the ball once. Meanwhile, Humphrey recorded 11 yards on his lone reception.

Both players delivered an underwhelming performance, but this weekend should provide more opportunities to produce. I've stated multiple times that Humphrey is the player I'll be watching closely in this specific game. This is his chance to bounce back and supplant himself as the second pass-catching option in the pecking order. Additionally, Kekahuna lost snaps to CJ Sadler , who made his college debut against the Horned Frogs, adding another layer to the discussion.