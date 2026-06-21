UNC Faces Must-Win Game in CWS Finals Sunday

The Heels are heading into Sunday in a deficit they have already seen once this year. North Carolina was outright outplayed by Oklahoma in game one of the College World Series Finals, losing 9-3.

Throughout the game, there were many mistakes made by the Tar Heels, so it’s hard to blame any one player for the loss. Aside from North Carolina’s mistakes, part of the issue was just how good the Sooners looked on the field.

June 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Scott Forbes during the ninth inning against the USC Trojans at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Coming into Omaha as one of the hottest, if not the hottest team in the country , Oklahoma did not let up against Carolina. After a first inning statement by the Sooners with a two-run homerun to start things off, North Carolina managed to answer with three runs of their own .

Unfortunately for the Tar Heels, that's where the scoring ended. Oklahoma took control from there and dominated the rest of the game, including a 4-run 4th inning to blow the game up.





Mistakes Were Made

Jun 20, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels shortstop Jake Schaffner (2) collides with second baseman Gavin Gallaher (5) attempting to catch a ball as center fielder Owen Hull (8) looks on during a play that was ruled a double for the Oklahoma Sooners during the second inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

The pitching for North Carolina was alarming, with Jason DeCaro being credited with seven of the Sooners' runs, effectively putting North Carolina in a grave too deep to get out of.

Meanwhile, the pitching for Oklahoma was one of their strong suits in game one. As mentioned, the bats for the Tar Heels went cold after the first inning, with all three of their runs in the game scored in the bottom of the first.

Jun 20, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels starting pitcher Jason DeCaro (29) and catcher Colin Hynek (23) walk off during the first inning against the Oklahoma Sooners at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The fielding for the Tar Heels wasn’t great either. The Oklahoma offense gave Carolina troubles all day in the infield, including some errors made that resulted in quite a few runs for Oklahoma.

Game Two

Jun 20, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center fielder Owen Hull (8) celebrates after hitting a double against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

After a start like that, North Carolina will have to bounce back in a major way if they want to take home a national championship trophy back to Chapel Hill. If game one was any indication of how this series will go, there won’t be a game three on Monday.

From essentially beginning to end, Oklahoma had the advantage, and they played it well. Carolina will have to eliminate the mistakes, play disciplined, and allow the game to slow down if things start to go badly. Allowing mistakes to snowball into a lead is not something the Heels can afford.

Jun 12, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center fielder Owen Hull (8) reacts after striking out to end the first inning against the Mississippi Rebels at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Game two between North Carolina and Oklahoma will begin at 1:30 CST on ESPN with the Tar Heels fighting to stay alive and the Sooners looking to end the series at two.