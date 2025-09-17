UNC Facing Foe After 7-Year Delay
UNC (Finally) Meets UCF After Prior Setbacks
The Tar Heels will face the UCF Knights this upcoming Saturday in Orlando, Florida, marking a long-awaited matchup years in the making. The teams were originally scheduled to face off in 2018, but warnings from Hurricane Florence forced the match astray. Two years later, in 2020, another opportunity slipped away when the COVID-19 pandemic caused the game in Orlando to be called off.
On Sept. 20, the Tar Heels will take their long-anticipated challenge to the Sunshine State, hoping to showcase their growth and resilience the team has shown us in their previous matchups.
(K)night Night
The Knights enter the contest with momentum, fresh off a commanding 61-point victory over the North Carolina A&T Aggies. With Big 12 conference play against Kansas State looming next week, UCF is eager to use this game to establish itself as a legitimate threat.
The Knights know that a slip-up before conference play could derail the narrative they have been trying to build, and facing a storied ACC program like UNC offers both a heat check and an opportunity to make noise nationwide.
UCF’s Lineup
By no means are the Knights going to be an easy opponent, similar to our schedule so far this season. UCF currently holds an undefeated 2-0 record on the season after matchups with NCA&T and a Jacksonville State home-opener. Last week, the team’s top two contributors were purely offensive, carrying 5 of the team’s 9 touchdowns.
Redshirt senior running back Jaden Nixon exploded for three touchdowns and 156 rushing yards, while redshirt junior quarterback Jacurri Brown totaled 75 rushing yards and two touchdowns. This duo powered UCF’s offense and is expected to keep that momentum rolling. This leaves the Tar Heels with a yearning to strategize in slowing them down.
How The Heels Can Win
This game is about setting the tone early for UNC. With a roster continuously feeding to integrate, UNC will aim to neutralize UCF’s big playmakers like Nixon and Brown to control the tempo. If the Tar Heels can play to their strengths in a consistently improving offense and defense, this long-delayed matchup could be worth the wait.
As UNC continues to find its rhythm, we can expect a promising performance from large playmakers who have begun to find their footing this season: Demon June, Jordan Shipp, and Gio Lopez.
This offensive trio has proved to be what Carolina needs to remain a threat to upcoming conference opponent defenses. The speed of Shipp, the athleticism of June, and the quickness of Lopez all pose a threat to this Knights team.
Make sure to follow us on Twitter when you CLICK HERE!
Also, follow our Facebook page!