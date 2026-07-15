North Carolina Football 2026 Top 30 Countdown: No. 12

We are less than a month away from the North Carolina Tar Heels kicking off training camp, a monumental stretch for the coaches and players.

From that point to the start of the 2026-27 college football season , we will learn about this team , including who the starting quarterback will be among Billy Edwards Jr., Travis Burgess, and Miles O'Neill. Additionally, we will gain more intel on how this offense will look under offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, who spoke with the media earlier this offseason, highlighting the personnel and his job in maximizing that talent.

Petrino's Thoughts

Arkansas interim coach Bobby Petrino during a college football game between Tennessee and Arkansas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee on Oct. 11, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I feel like being a good teacher," Petrino said of his main responsibility. "I think that's one of the things, particularly when there are so many new guys. In years past, you might have guys for two, three, four years in the same system. Now you get them to come in in January, and they've got to line up in August or the first of September and play a game."

"So, you have to do a good job of teaching and being able to get them to understand the principles of offense. We've always been a power-run team, and being able to run the football well. I think you have to run the football. You have to run it when you want to run it, so that when it's short yardage, goal line, four-minute offense to end the game, you can run it when they know you're going to run the football."

Arkansas interim coach Bobby Petrino on the sidelines during a college football game between Tennessee and Arkansas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee on Oct. 11, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Despite entering a situation that looked dire last season, Petrino believes that the personnel were promising and that the weaponry is even more impressive heading into this season.

"I think that's something we've always been very good at," Petrino said. "I feel like we've always been a very good explosive team, whether that's off play-action, quick game, or drop-back game. But I do think you have to be able to generate chunk plays."

"I think we have some really good weapons on our offense now that have shown they can go out there and make explosive plays, whether it's the running backs, tight ends, or receivers," Petrino continued. "So that's exciting for me."

Expectations for North Carolina's Offense

Oct 4, 2014; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; The North Carolina Tar Heels wore camouflage helmets in honor of military appreciation day against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Kenan Memorial Stadium. The Virginia Tech Hokies won 34-17. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This unit is the one great mystery for the Tar Heels heading into the 2026 season, as the quarterback situation is a complete unknown. However, as Petrino said, this offense has a well-rounded group of pass catchers.

If one of the aforementioned quarterbacks can consistently demonstrate to be a competent passer from the pocket and keep the offense on schedule, this unit could be one of the most improved ones in the nation.

North Carolina's front office was aggressive in pursuing marquee players in the transfer portal, signaling a sense of urgency for the program heading into 2026. The Tar Heels addressed multiple positions on both sides of the ball, which was much needed after what transpired last season.

With that being said, over the last several weeks, we have counted down the top 30 players on North Carolina's roster with the program entering a make-or-break season. Today, we reveal the No. 12 player on this depth chart. Based on what we have discussed so far, it should indicate which side of the ball will be covered.

North Carolina Top 30 Players: No. 12 WR Mason Humphrey

Aug 30, 2024; West Point, New York, USA; Lehigh Mountain Hawks wide receiver Mason Humphrey (82) makes a leaping catch on a pass against the Army Black Knights during the first half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Tar Heels' brass emphasized several areas of the depth chart, but as mentioned, providing the quarterback with as many options as possible was paramount. North Carolina's offense was mundane, predictable, uninspiring, and dormant in 2025, prompting the team to add a plethora of weapons.

Humphrey was one of the top signings for the Tar Heels, as the Lehigh transfer was one of the most explosive receivers in the country last season. In 2025, the 6-foot-4, 215-pound wideout recorded 35 receptions for 651 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 18.6 yards per catch.

That explosive element was invisible in the Tar Heels' offense last season, limiting the unit’s production. Again, quarterback play left much to be desired with Gio Lopez starting, and that position should see major improvements in 2026. Regardless, Humphrey can make life much easier for the quarterback and catch high-point passes at the apex, making up for inaccurate passes.

Explosive is how you should define Humphrey's game, and for the first time in quite some time, the Tar Heels have a formidable WR2 to complement Jordan Shipp, who carried the load for North Carolina's passing attack a season ago. Additionally, Humphrey's route-running ability and physical presence will be key factors in his production profile in Chapel Hill.

I expect the veteran wide receiver to make an immediate impact, which is why North Carolina heavily pursued him and made him one of the early acquisitions in the transfer portal window.

Humphrey's Importance

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) celebrates with wide receiver Javarius Green (9) after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As mentioned, the Tar Heels were too reliant on Shipp to manufacture explosive plays for the offense in Bill Belichick's inaugural year in Chapel Hill. Despite being the only legitimate pass-catching option for North Carolina, Shipp was still productive, and although his season-long production does not appear overly impressive, it was more reflective of the subpar quarterback play and poor play-calling by former offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens.

Humphrey should simultaneously alleviate some of that pressure off Shipp's shoulders while also opening up more space for the junior receiver. The former Lehigh wideout's impact will be multi-faceted, as his presence will not only lead to direct production. Additionally, the Tar Heels' offense should be more explosive in Petrino’s offense-friendly scheme, which is perfectly aligned with Humphrey's skill set.

Overall, Humphrey should establish himself as one of the top targets on the outside, and his speed and ability to put pressure on defensive backs down the field should open up ample space for Shipp, Trech Kekahuna, and Jaxxon Warren in the intermediate sections of the field. Tar Heel fans should be very excited to watch Humphrey's impact in this offense shine through and unlock the entire operation.

Carolina's offense should see major improvements this coming season.