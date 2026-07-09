Ranking All 20 North Carolina Football Transfers by Projected 2026 Impact
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Following a disastrous 2025 season, which included hiring Bill Belichick as the head coach, the North Carolina Tar Heels need to bounce back in a major way this upcoming season.
One way to prevent a 4-8 record is to bolster the roster through the transfer portal. It's safe to say that general manager Michael Lombardi and the front office took that approach, signing 20 transfers this offseason. We will rank each signing based on that player’s overall impact for the 2026 season.
20. K Aeron Burrell
With all due respect to Burrell, it is difficult for a kicker to make a substantial impact, especially when he is not guaranteed the starting position.
Unless you are one of the best kickers in the sport, it is unlikely the LSU transfer will make a worthwhile difference. If he does, it means that the Tar Heels' offense struggles mightily in the red zone.
19. QB Miles O'Neill
This is based on projections that O'Neill will be the Tar Heels' QB3 when training camp concludes in August.
North Carolina is conducting a quarterback competition between Travis Burgess, Billy Edwards Jr., and O'Neill. Because I expect Burgess and Edwards Jr. to occupy the top two spots, the Texas A&M transfer will not be overly impactful this upcoming season. This ranking will obviously change if O'Neill beats out the two aforementioned names for the starting job.
18. OT Brandon Homady
North Carolina prioritized strengthening the offensive line and added reinforcements to the front line.
The West Virginia transfer was one of those additions, but quite frankly, there is too much competition ahead of the 6-foot-3, 298-pound offensive tackle to consistently see the field. Barring an avalanche of injuries, Homady will not be an impactful piece in 2026.
17. IOL Rowan Byrne
This is another example of the starting offensive line positions already being locked up, which will prevent Byrne from playing significant snaps.
North Carolina's offensive line is somewhat unknown in terms of where players will line up, but it is presumed who the five starters will be.
16. IOL Jonah Rodriguez
We continue this trend, as Rodriguez will be another victim of the number of additions made to the offensive line.
This will be the 6-foot-4, 294-pound offensive lineman's fourth program in as many years. Rodriguez should not see the field at all in 2026.
15. RB Kaleb Jackson
Running the football will be a focal point of the Tar Heels' offense this upcoming season, given the ambiguity at quarterback. North Carolina signed the former LSU running back, who was uninspiring last season, with 16 rushing yards on seven attempts.
With Demon June and Benjamin Hall occupying the top two depth chart spots in the backfield, Jackson will be utilized situationally and potentially exclusively as the goal-line back.
14. TE Jordan Washington
It's safe to say the Tar Heels' front office went all out in improving the offensive line and tight end positions this offseason.
Adding Washington was a tantalizing acquisition by North Carolina, as he caught seven passes for 109 yards and one touchdown for the Texas Longhorns last season. However, he is buried in the depth chart behind two other tight ends who were brought in through the transfer portal this offseason.
13. TE Jelani Thurman
Thurman will serve as a solid rotational tight end, but he has demonstrated nothing throughout his career to indicate that he will be an every-down player.
In three seasons at Ohio State, the 6-foot-6, 250-pound tight end compiled 13 receptions for 144 yards and two touchdowns.
12. EDGE Donovan Hoilette Jr.
The 6-foot-4, 245-pound graduate transfer's production profile was nonexistent during his time in Richmond.
However, Hoilette could compete for the starting edge rusher position opposite Melkart Abou-Jaoude, which would lead to steady production.
11. DT Tarvorise Brown
Brown's production profile is not worth writing home about, as he has recorded five total tackles over the last two seasons.
However, the 6-foot-7, 296-pound defensive tackle exudes plenty of physical talent to develop into a stonewall defender in the middle of the defensive line. If Brown can earn substantial playing time, he could exceed the expectations of these rankings.
10. EDGE Jaylen Harvey
There is a world in which the former Penn State pass rusher becomes one of the most impactful transfers in the country.
Harvey is an extremely raw athlete who needs to refine multiple areas of his game and learn how to contribute against the run. Harvey can easily beat out Hoilette for edge rusher opposite Abou-Jaoude. If he does, Harvey could record nearly double-digit sacks this upcoming season. It all comes down to his development.
9. CB Ade Willie
Defensively, North Carolina will look vastly different from last season. After losing several contributors in the secondary, the Tar Heels prioritized replenishing that area of the field with either established veterans or elite talent in the 2026 recruiting class.
While Willie's production at Michigan State does not jump off the stat sheet, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound cornerback is one of the best tackling defensive backs in the country.
8. QB Billy Edwards Jr.
Even if Edwards Jr. wins the starting quarterback position during training camp, it is difficult to imagine the Wisconsin transfer making a significant impact, based on his lack of success over a four-year span.
In fact, if Edwards Jr. is named the Week 1 starter, I do not expect him to keep the job for long, especially when considering that Belichick cannot afford to waste time.
7. WR Trech Kekahuna
Last season, the Tar Heels were heavily dependent on Jordan Shipp, who had to single-handedly elevate North Carolina's passing attack.
After signing Edwards Jr., the Tar Heels' brass added one of his top pass-catching options at Wisconsin. Kekahuna recorded 26 receptions for 211 yards and zero touchdowns in 2025. However, I expect his production and impact to be more noticeable in Chapel Hill.
6. OT Shaq McRoy
McRoy followed offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino from Arkansas to North Carolina, and the 6-foot-8, 335-pound offensive lineman projects to be the starting right tackle.
The sophomore offensive tackle will have every opportunity to develop into one of the top offensive linemen on the roster.
5. WR Mason Humphrey
North Carolina's passing attack lacked an explosive element last season, but that shouldn't be the case this year.
Humphrey averaged 18.6 yards per reception in 2025, recording 35 receptions for 651 yards and four touchdowns. With Shipp on the other side of the field, the 6-foot-4, 215-pound wideout should produce substantial numbers.
4. OL Andrew Threatt
Not only has Threat proven to be one of the most effective pass-blocking offensive linemen in the country during his time at Southern Charleston, but he is also extremely versatile.
Threatt lined up at both right tackle and left guard during his last three seasons at Southern Charleston. As the coaching staff figures out the offensive line, Threatt's ability to play multiple positions will be monumental.
3. TE Jaxxon Warren
Warren is a high-ceiling prospect who could prove to be the Tar Heels' top transfer portal signing this offseason.
The former Colorado State tight end only appeared in two games last season, but he totaled seven receptions for 95 yards and one touchdown. Warren should be a safety blanket for whoever the starting quarterback is.
2. LB Peyton Seelman
North Carolina may have lost Khmori House, but Seelman could duplicate or exceed House's production.
The redshirt junior totaled 120 tackles last season, which ranked inside the top 10 nationally. Additionally, Seelman recorded five pass breakups, two interceptions, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.
1. LB Derek McDonald
Adding a fifth-year senior to the heart of the defense will pay dividends for the Tar Heels, who need immediate impact players at all three levels.
McDonald only appeared in three games last season, but he still totaled 90 snaps. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound linebacker will provide stability behind a defensive line capable of disrupting the opposing quarterback consistently.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.