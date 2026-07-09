Ranking All 20 North Carolina Football Transfers by Projected 2026 Impact

Following a disastrous 2025 season, which included hiring Bill Belichick as the head coach, the North Carolina Tar Heels need to bounce back in a major way this upcoming season.

One way to prevent a 4-8 record is to bolster the roster through the transfer portal. It's safe to say that general manager Michael Lombardi and the front office took that approach, signing 20 transfers this offseason. We will rank each signing based on that player’s overall impact for the 2026 season.

20. K Aeron Burrell

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels place kicker Rece Verhoff (90) kicks a field goal in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With all due respect to Burrell, it is difficult for a kicker to make a substantial impact, especially when he is not guaranteed the starting position.

Unless you are one of the best kickers in the sport, it is unlikely the LSU transfer will make a worthwhile difference. If he does, it means that the Tar Heels' offense struggles mightily in the red zone.

19. QB Miles O'Neill

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the sideline during the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is based on projections that O'Neill will be the Tar Heels' QB3 when training camp concludes in August.

North Carolina is conducting a quarterback competition between Travis Burgess , Billy Edwards Jr., and O'Neill. Because I expect Burgess and Edwards Jr. to occupy the top two spots, the Texas A&M transfer will not be overly impactful this upcoming season. This ranking will obviously change if O'Neill beats out the two aforementioned names for the starting job.

18. OT Brandon Homady

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick looks to the clock in the fourth quarter game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina prioritized strengthening the offensive line and added reinforcements to the front line.

The West Virginia transfer was one of those additions, but quite frankly, there is too much competition ahead of the 6-foot-3, 298-pound offensive tackle to consistently see the field. Barring an avalanche of injuries, Homady will not be an impactful piece in 2026.

17. IOL Rowan Byrne

Oct 4, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney with North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is another example of the starting offensive line positions already being locked up, which will prevent Byrne from playing significant snaps.

North Carolina's offensive line is somewhat unknown in terms of where players will line up, but it is presumed who the five starters will be.

16. IOL Jonah Rodriguez

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick with the team before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We continue this trend, as Rodriguez will be another victim of the number of additions made to the offensive line.

This will be the 6-foot-4, 294-pound offensive lineman's fourth program in as many years. Rodriguez should not see the field at all in 2026.

15. RB Kaleb Jackson

Kaleb Jackson 28 runs the ball as the LSU Tigers take on Grambling State at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Running the football will be a focal point of the Tar Heels' offense this upcoming season, given the ambiguity at quarterback. North Carolina signed the former LSU running back, who was uninspiring last season, with 16 rushing yards on seven attempts.

With Demon June and Benjamin Hall occupying the top two depth chart spots in the backfield, Jackson will be utilized situationally and potentially exclusively as the goal-line back.

14. TE Jordan Washington

Sep 13, 2019; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; A North Carolina Tar Heels helmet lays on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at BB&T Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

It's safe to say the Tar Heels' front office went all out in improving the offensive line and tight end positions this offseason.

Adding Washington was a tantalizing acquisition by North Carolina, as he caught seven passes for 109 yards and one touchdown for the Texas Longhorns last season. However, he is buried in the depth chart behind two other tight ends who were brought in through the transfer portal this offseason.

13. TE Jelani Thurman

Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Jelani Thurman (15) runs past Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Kaj Sanders (5) during the second half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 22, 2025. Ohio State won 42-9. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Thurman will serve as a solid rotational tight end, but he has demonstrated nothing throughout his career to indicate that he will be an every-down player.

In three seasons at Ohio State, the 6-foot-6, 250-pound tight end compiled 13 receptions for 144 yards and two touchdowns.

12. EDGE Donovan Hoilette Jr.

Dec 28, 2013; Charlotte, NC, USA; A North Carolina Tar Heels helmet lays on the field prior to the start of the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound graduate transfer's production profile was nonexistent during his time in Richmond.

However, Hoilette could compete for the starting edge rusher position opposite Melkart Abou-Jaoude, which would lead to steady production.

11. DT Tarvorise Brown

Florida Gators defensive lineman Tarvorise Brown (96) walks on the field during fall football practice at Sanders Indoor Practice Fields at the University of Florida in Gainesville, FL on Thursday, August 7, 2025. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Brown's production profile is not worth writing home about, as he has recorded five total tackles over the last two seasons.

However, the 6-foot-7, 296-pound defensive tackle exudes plenty of physical talent to develop into a stonewall defender in the middle of the defensive line. If Brown can earn substantial playing time, he could exceed the expectations of these rankings.

10. EDGE Jaylen Harvey

Apr 26, 2025; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive linesman Jim Fitzgerald (65) blocks defensive end Jaylen Harvey during the second quarter of the Blue White spring game at Beaver Stadium. The White team defeated the Blue team 10-8. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is a world in which the former Penn State pass rusher becomes one of the most impactful transfers in the country.

Harvey is an extremely raw athlete who needs to refine multiple areas of his game and learn how to contribute against the run. Harvey can easily beat out Hoilette for edge rusher opposite Abou-Jaoude. If he does, Harvey could record nearly double-digit sacks this upcoming season. It all comes down to his development.

9. CB Ade Willie

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Eli Sanders (1) runs the ball ahead of Michigan State Spartans defensive back Ade Willie (6) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensively, North Carolina will look vastly different from last season. After losing several contributors in the secondary, the Tar Heels prioritized replenishing that area of the field with either established veterans or elite talent in the 2026 recruiting class.

While Willie's production at Michigan State does not jump off the stat sheet, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound cornerback is one of the best tackling defensive backs in the country.

Oct 18, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) warms up before the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

8. QB Billy Edwards Jr.

Even if Edwards Jr. wins the starting quarterback position during training camp, it is difficult to imagine the Wisconsin transfer making a significant impact, based on his lack of success over a four-year span.

In fact, if Edwards Jr. is named the Week 1 starter, I do not expect him to keep the job for long, especially when considering that Belichick cannot afford to waste time.

7. WR Trech Kekahuna

Wisconsin wide receiver Trech Kekahuna (2) scores a touchdown on a 61-yard run during the third quarter of the game against Middle Tennessee Saturday, September 6, 2025 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Last season, the Tar Heels were heavily dependent on Jordan Shipp, who had to single-handedly elevate North Carolina's passing attack.

After signing Edwards Jr., the Tar Heels' brass added one of his top pass-catching options at Wisconsin. Kekahuna recorded 26 receptions for 211 yards and zero touchdowns in 2025. However, I expect his production and impact to be more noticeable in Chapel Hill.

6. OT Shaq McRoy

Arkansas interim coach Bobby Petrino during the NCAA college football game against Tennessee on Oct. 11, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

McRoy followed offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino from Arkansas to North Carolina, and the 6-foot-8, 335-pound offensive lineman projects to be the starting right tackle.

The sophomore offensive tackle will have every opportunity to develop into one of the top offensive linemen on the roster.

5. WR Mason Humphrey

Aug 30, 2024; West Point, New York, USA; Lehigh Mountain Hawks wide receiver Mason Humphrey (82) makes a leaping catch on a pass against the Army Black Knights during the first half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

North Carolina's passing attack lacked an explosive element last season, but that shouldn't be the case this year.

Humphrey averaged 18.6 yards per reception in 2025, recording 35 receptions for 651 yards and four touchdowns. With Shipp on the other side of the field, the 6-foot-4, 215-pound wideout should produce substantial numbers.

4. OL Andrew Threatt

Oct 4, 2014; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; The North Carolina Tar Heels wore camouflage helmets in honor of military appreciation day against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Kenan Memorial Stadium. The Virginia Tech Hokies won 34-17. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not only has Threat proven to be one of the most effective pass-blocking offensive linemen in the country during his time at Southern Charleston, but he is also extremely versatile.

Threatt lined up at both right tackle and left guard during his last three seasons at Southern Charleston. As the coaching staff figures out the offensive line, Threatt's ability to play multiple positions will be monumental.

3. TE Jaxxon Warren

Aug 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Colorado State Rams tight end Jaxxon Warren (19) catches a pass against the Washington Huskies during the second quarter at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Warren is a high-ceiling prospect who could prove to be the Tar Heels' top transfer portal signing this offseason.

The former Colorado State tight end only appeared in two games last season, but he totaled seven receptions for 95 yards and one touchdown. Warren should be a safety blanket for whoever the starting quarterback is.

2. LB Peyton Seelman

Sep 3, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; A North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field prior to the 2016 Chick-Fil-A Kickoff game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Georgia Dome. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina may have lost Khmori House, but Seelman could duplicate or exceed House's production.

The redshirt junior totaled 120 tackles last season, which ranked inside the top 10 nationally. Additionally, Seelman recorded five pass breakups, two interceptions, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

1. LB Derek McDonald

Sep 17, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Reese Taylor (1) returns a punt as Syracuse Orange linebacker Derek McDonald attempts a tackle in the second quarter at JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Adding a fifth-year senior to the heart of the defense will pay dividends for the Tar Heels, who need immediate impact players at all three levels.

McDonald only appeared in three games last season, but he still totaled 90 snaps. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound linebacker will provide stability behind a defensive line capable of disrupting the opposing quarterback consistently.