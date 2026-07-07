North Carolina Football 2026 Top 30 Countdown: No. 19

As we inch closer to the start of the training camp, the excitement and anticipation surrounding the North Carolina Tar Heels are growing.

Much of that has to do with the improvements that the Tar Heels have made across the roster. Quite frankly, there was not much you could point to from last season as a reason why North Carolina should bounce back in 2026. However, as much as I have criticized head coach Bill Belichick for appearing out of his depth in his inaugural season in Chapel Hill, he has done an admirable job of adding reinforcements to the roster.

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the sideline during the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As North Carolina was wrapping up spring practices in March, the 74-year-old head coach highlighted an addition to his coaching staff and outlined the team's approach as the offseason progressed.

Belichick's Thoughts

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the sidelines in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Bobby [Petrino] will run it and call it [the offense]," Belichick said. "I'd say foundationally, a lot of things that Bobby did at Arkansas or going back to Louisville. Look, I've known Bobby for a long time. Several of our coaches have worked for him. But yeah, I've known for a long time. I think that some of the things that he did are similar to what we did at New England, so the merger of those are not the same but there's definitely similarities and concepts and so forth."

"We have short-term goals. Our goal is to have a good day today, correct those mistakes, watch the film tomorrow, install some new things we didn't work on today, have a good day on Thursday and stack those days together. That's what success is."

Can North Carolina Bounce Back?

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Richmond Spiders head coach Russ Huesman talks to North Carolina Tar Heels general manger Michael Lombardi and head coach Bill Belichick before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Obviously, the Tar Heels are facing an uphill battle to turn the ship around this upcoming season, especially when considering how much the ACC has improved. North Carolina is coming off a 4-8 season, which resulted in a 13th-place finish in the conference.

As much as the Tar Heels have improved on paper, we still have to see how the coaching changes and roster reconstruction will materialize. North Carolina's roster does look promising, but at the most important position - quarterback - there are still more questions than answers. Belichick and his coaching staff will conduct a quarterback competition during training camp, evaluating each player before making a final decision on the Week 1 starter .

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick with the team before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If everything pans out and the quarterback proves to be an upgrade over Gio Lopez, which should be very easy to do, the Tar Heels could surprise a few programs. That said, I do not expect North Carolina to develop into a formidable contender. Belichick needs to focus on improving the operation and winning as many games as possible for North Carolina to return to postseason play.

As noted, we are nearing the start of training camp, and over the last two weeks, we have compiled a list of the top 30 players on the Tar Heels' roster heading into this season. Here is the No. 19-ranked player for North Carolina, as Belichick enters a potentially make-or-break season in his tenure in Chapel Hill.

North Carolina Top 30 Players: No. 19 WR Carnell Warren

Sep 30, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Because North Carolina's quarterback position is in somewhat of a precarious spot heading into training camp, it is crucial that whoever ends up earning the starting job between Billy Edwards Jr., Travis Burgess, and Miles O'Neill is surrounded by strong pass-catching options.

As good as Jordan Shipp is and will be for the Tar Heels this season, the veteran wide receiver was the only reliable option in the passing attack last season. This offseason, general manager Michael Lombardi and the front office heavily pursued wide receivers and tight ends in the transfer portal and recruiting class. That effort included landing the 4-star wide receiver.

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) makes a catch in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ironically, most of the programs that made official offers to the 6-foot-4, 200-pound wide receiver reside in the ACC, including Virginia Tech, Duke, Wake Forest, and Georgia Tech. In fact, Warren officially committed to Virginia Tech before flipping his decision to North Carolina.

As an incoming freshman, Warren's role on this offense is a complete unknown, which is why he is ranked at this spot on the roster. If it were solely based on talent, Warren would be listed much higher, but we have yet to see him play against collegiate competition, and he will need to supplant several players to consistently be featured on the field.

Regardless, Warren is a big-bodied receiver who specializes in contested catches and operating in traffic. With his frame, the freshman wideout is capable of imposing his will at all three levels of the field. During his junior year in high school, Warren recorded 14 touchdowns in 11 games. Route running is still a work in progress for the potential star receiver, but if he is capable of refining that area of his game, the 4-star recruit could develop into an instrumental piece later in the season.

Warren's Importance

Dec 28, 2013; Charlotte, NC, USA; A North Carolina Tar Heels helmet lays on the field prior to the start of the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shipp is cemented as the WR1, but the WR2 role is wide open between Warren and others. I would say Warren has an uphill battle to emerge as that option in the offense, but he possesses the skill, talent, and raw ability to establish himself as one of the top targets.

North Carolina's offense needs a jolt of life this season, and the front office and coaching staff acknowledged that by acquiring several pass catchers in the transfer portal and recruiting class. Warren is one of the most tantalizing players to keep tabs on as the season progresses, and providing these quarterbacks with a physical option on the outside will prove monumental.

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) celebrates with wide receiver Javarius Green (9) after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If given the opportunity, I expect Warren to produce a handful of explosive plays, especially if Petrino's offensive system allows the quarterback to push the ball down the field consistently. If Belichick allows the offense to explore outside the confines of the designed play call, the Tar Heels should produce points much more easily than last season. Warren could be a major contributor in making that happen.