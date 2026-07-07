Why Sean Payton Almost Stepped Aside to Let Bill Belichick Coach the Broncos

Bronco Bill? Apparently, this was almost a thing.

As the story now goes, following Bill Belichick’s divorce from the Patriots after their tumultuous 4-13 season in 2023, the then-71-year-old saw little traction on the NFL head coaching market. Despite interviewing with the Falcons twice— including once on owner Arthur Blank’s superyacht —the six-time Super Bowl winner was passed over by the rest of the league heading into 2024. Rather than returning to the professional ranks in a lesser role , Belichick instead decided to take a year off before resurfacing at the college level, taking over as head coach of North Carolina in late 2025.

Prior to his sabbatical, media venture and infamous book tour , however, Belichick seemed to be closer to an NFL return than anybody realized.

According to Seth Wickersham in a recent ESPN story profiling Sean Payton and the Broncos’ 2025 playoff run, the Denver head coach considered temporarily stepping aside in 2024 to allow Belichick to capture the NFL’s all-time wins record.

”When Belichick and the Patriots divorced in 2024, Payton considered presenting Broncos owner Greg Penner a proposal for the ages: Hire Belichick as head coach until he reached 15 wins, enough to break Don Shula's career record of 347,” writes Wickersham, who notes that the two share a friendship built on mutual respect—and mutual trauma—from their days coaching under Bill Parcells.

In January, I spent the playoffs embedded with Sean Payton and the Broncos. Sixteen-hour days, capturing every meeting, decision, and the raw and unfiltered creativity, energy, desperation, rage, joy, and loneliness of trying to win in The Second Season.https://t.co/GveoCgXb7P pic.twitter.com/S8OPYXYhuN — Seth Wickersham (@SethWickersham) July 7, 2026

”Payton would temporarily step down to assistant head coach and run the offense,” he continues. ”Then move back after Belichick became the all-time leader. In the end, it was too complicated—and maybe too fanciful.”

This would have been quite the favor from Payton, who has amassed a 32-19 regular-season record over his three seasons with the Broncos—a tenure that includes a 14-3 2025 campaign that saw Denver earn the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs before being eliminated by the Patriots in the conference title game.

Imagine that? A Broncos team that was a craw in Belichick’s side for over two decades—as evidenced by his mere 11–10 all-time record against them, which includes a 1–3 mark in the playoffs—could have been his next employer.

I guess anything was possible at the time, especially after he reportedly reached out to his ex, the Jets, about their head coaching vacancy .

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