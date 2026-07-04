How UNC Football Can Ignite Fireworks Throughout Fan Base

In the spirit of today being July 4, we are going to look a bit into the future and provide an event that would cause fireworks in Chapel Hill.

With the North Carolina Tar Heels' football season right around the corner and training camp on the horizon, let's take a look at a situation that would generate tons of buzz in Chapel Hill heading into the 2026-27 college football season.

Travis Burgess Wins Starting Job

Dec 28, 2013; Charlotte, NC, USA; A North Carolina Tar Heels helmet lays on the field prior to the start of the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina's quarterback situation is in flux right now, with Burgess, Billy Edwards Jr., and Miles O'Neill all competing for the starting position. While Burgess signed with the Tar Heels as a 4-star recruit in this year's class, Edwards Jr. and O'Neill entered Chapel Hill through the transfer portal.

While Edwards Jr. and O'Neill possess more experience than Burgess, the incoming freshman quarterback provides a higher ceiling and could unlock several aspects of the offense that have been closed off in recent memory.

The 6-foot-3, 194-pound quarterback is a great athlete, with above-average mobility and incredible arm talent. Obviously, Burgess is an unknown commodity at this point in the process, as he has yet to take a single snap. However, Burgess winning the starting job would be instrumental for multiple reasons.

What Burgess Winning Starting Job Would Mean for UNC

Sep 30, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The true freshman quarterback taking over as the Week 1 starter would be music to the ears of North Carolina fans around the country. Not only does Burgess arguably provide a brighter outlook for the offense moving forward, but it would also mean that the 4-star recruit thoroughly outperformed the other two options during training camp.

Over the years, head coach Bill Belichick has shown an unwillingness to hand over the reins to a young quarterback and is more likely to give the veteran the initial opportunity. So, if Burgess is able to break that trend and force the 74-year-old head coach to alter his mindset, it would be jarring, to say the least.

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick during the first half against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Throughout the offseason, I have made it well known that North Carolina should take a shot on Burgess and give him every opportunity to earn the starting job. That does not mean handing him that responsibility, but if Burgess shows in training camp that he is the best option under center, Belichick should not allow bias to affect his decision. Belichick is a rigid and stubborn football coach, so he could very well go with Edwards Jr. or O'Neill, but that would be a short-sighted decision.