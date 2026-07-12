North Carolina Football 2026 Top 30 Countdown: No. 14

In Bill Belichick's first year in Chapel Hill as the North Carolina Tar Heels' head coach, it's safe to say that things did not go according to plan. The 74-year-old head coach took one year off from coaching after "mutually parting ways" with the New England Patriots in 2023.

Although we all know that the organization was moving on respectfully, before being hired by North Carolina, before the 2025-26 college football season. As mentioned, the Tar Heels were simply not good enough last season, compiling a 4-8 record and failing to qualify for bowl eligibility for the first time since 2018.

Obviously, that is unacceptable, and the sense of urgency was apparent this offseason, as North Carolina's brass addressed several areas of the roster through the transfer portal and recruiting class.

This roster is littered with newcomers on both sides of the ball, and during North Carolina's spring practices, defensive coordinator Steve Belichick discussed the important factors in coaching a defense with multiple incoming freshmen and transfers.

Belichick's Thoughts

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive coach Steve Belichick during the first quarter against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It starts with the personalities and the relationships that you have with the guys off the field, and building those with new people," Belichick said. "Going all the way to the West Coast and then coming back to the East Coast and being down here, it's a great place. I've never lived in North Carolina, and I've never been to North Carolina."

"[The] first time I was in North Carolina was when I took the job," Belichick continued. "So, I had a lot to learn myself, and the people that I've been around, I really appreciate those people. Then, become comfortable with yourself and with the situation you're in, and grow from there. You [need] to get comfortable with the people you're around. I've enjoyed that. That's one of the best parts about football: the relationships you build and the people you're around."

Entering his second season as the defensive coordinator, Belichick needs to take valuable lessons from last season. With a completely rebuilt roster, the young coach elaborated on how he will take experiences from 2025 into the upcoming season with a new group of players.

"I think you have to start from scratch every year, no matter if you have everybody coming back or everybody left," Belichick said. "You [need] to start at the bottom and then work your way up."

UNC football defensive coordinator Steve Belichick during a press conference on Aug. 6, 2025, inside the Kenan Football Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I wouldn't say it's a drastically different approach, but through past experiences and dealing with this group of guys, again, where you have young players at certain position rooms, do you need to cater to one group or cater to another group, depending on where the experience is on the defense, or can you go all in? All that stuff is taken into account, but at the end of the day, you [need] to keep pushing forward and growing as a defense, so that's what we're trying to do," Belichick continued.

Assessing North Carolina's Rebuild

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick with the team before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season's roster lacked cohesion, a predictable outcome, as Belichick was hired in the middle of the offseason, preventing the Tar Heels from collectively assembling a strategy for building the roster.

While that voided portion of the offseason was apparent in North Carolina's performance, as pointed out earlier, the Tar Heels had a completely different offseason this time around. Although Belichick has lost a significant step in coaching over the last few years, dating back to his final years in New England, his name and legacy still hold incredible value, as evidenced by how many players North Carolina infused into the roster.

Not only did the Tar Heels land several notable transfers, but they also compiled one of the top-ranked 2026 recruiting classes in the country. With that being said, over the last several weeks, we have counted down the top 30 players on North Carolina's 2026 roster.

Today, we reveal the No. 14-ranked player in Chapel Hill, and like yesterday , this player is a representative of this year's recruiting class.

North Carolina Top 30 Players: No. 14 S Jakob Weatherspoon

Sep 30, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tar Heels' defensive personnel is beginning to dominate this list, highlighting how impressive the talent is on that side of the ball. Despite Belichick's shortcomings as a head coach in recent memory, his knowledge, paired with his son as defensive coordinator and the amount of high-end prospects and transfers on defense, could quietly develop that unit into one of the best in the country.

According to ESPN , the 5-foot-10, 180-pound defensive back ranks as the No. 82 overall prospect in the 2026 class and is listed as a top-15 safety nationally. Like most incoming freshmen, Weatherspoon will have to work his way up the depth chart, and we may be forced to wait until 2027 to see him establish himself as a starter with multiple veteran players entrenched in their current spots.

Dec 28, 2013; Charlotte, NC, USA; A North Carolina Tar Heels helmet lays on the field prior to the start of the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The four-star recruit should be a cornerstone defensive back for years to come in Chapel Hill. As a safety, it is important to possess a versatile skill set, which Weatherspoon undoubtedly has in his repertoire.

The freshman safety has experience at cornerback and safety, which can allow him to carve out a starting role sooner rather than later. Weatherspoon possesses elite range, electrifying downhill speed, and incredible ball skills, making him one of the most complete safeties in the class.

Weatherspoon's Importance in 2026

Oct 30, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; A detail view of a North Carolina Tar Heels football helmet during warmups before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

As noted earlier, North Carolina's defense has undergone major changes, with multiple players at all three levels departing the program via the NFL draft and the transfer portal. Belichick, general manager Michael Lombardi, and the entire front office prioritized building the foundation for the future by pursuing as many marquee prospects as possible in the 2026 class.

Weatherspoon obviously represents that, and the one attribute that translates at every level is speed, which the top-ranked safety possesses in abundance. Of course, several factors contribute to how good a defense is, but you need explosive athletes to provide a high baseline.

Oct 4, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney with North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coaching and schematics elevate the talent, which is why the 39-year-old defensive coordinator highlighted the importance of his job this upcoming season . With the proper coaching and defensive system, Weatherspoon should develop into one of the top safeties in the country in the near future.

Just to point out his talent and ceiling as a player, Weatherspoon committed to North Carolina over Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, and Penn State, among others.