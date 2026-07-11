North Carolina Football 2026 Top 30 Countdown: No. 15

The North Carolina Tar Heels completely rebuilt their roster this offseason, with over 40 incoming players entering the program via the transfer portal and recruiting class.

That is exactly the type of replenishment the Tar Heels needed, as they had little to nothing to positively look back on from the 2025 season. North Carolina really established itself last season, suffering a blowout loss against TCU in the season opener, which set the tone for the entire regular season.

Most of the blame is cast on the coaching staff, with Bill Belichick at the forefront of the issues. The Tar Heels' offense was mundane and predictable, the defense was serviceable but faltered against competent competition, and, quite frankly, the personnel was simply not good enough.

During spring practices earlier this offseason, defensive coordinator Steve Belichick went over several topics, including continuity on the defensive side of the ball, learning to adapt from coaching against newly hired offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, and what his defense prides itself on.

Belichick's Thoughts

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive coach Steve Belichick during the first quarter against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It's definitely good," Belichick said of having continuity heading into this season. "Being here and having a little bit of a foundation with those guys definitely makes it easier, but all those guys are working hard to pick it up. Guys who were here last year [are] trying to take that next step, and then the guys who have come in - freshmen and transfers - are doing the same thing. So, happy the way the guys are working and ready to get out there on the field today."

"Yeah, just going against a new play-caller, it's been good," Belichick said. "Last year was last year, and this year is this year. So, just trying to adapt and adjust. It's always good to go against the new scheme and stuff like that. So, I think [we figure] each other out through the practices, but it's been fun. It was fun last year, and we're having a good time this year."

UNC football defensive coordinator Steve Belichick during a press conference on Aug. 6, 2025, inside the Kenan Football Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Being tough, being physical, being good tacklers, and good fundamentals," Belichick said of his defensive philosophy. "A lot of things go into it. [It] all starts with the fundamentals and making sure everybody's on the same page with communication. Everything is a little bit different, but every year is a new year with the players and the coaches. So, we're just trying to build the 2026 [North Carolina] defense, and we'll see what that looks like."

"For me personally, I'm trying to learn and grow every single year," Belichick said. "So, I would say all those guys have probably learned and gotten better as well, but you'd have to ask them. Every year is a new year. You kind of have to start from scratch. So, just trying to take the experiences that we've had and be better than what we were."

North Carolina's Driving Force to Success

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick with the team before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tar Heels' offense is made up of several moving parts, including the quarterback position. North Carolina will conduct a quarterback competition between Travis Burgess, Billy Edwards Jr., and Miles O'Neill.

The Week 1 starter is completely up in the air, which is potentially problematic. If you know the saying, if you have multiple quarterbacks, you have none. That certainly is the case with the ambiguity surrounding the position.

Because of that, the Tar Heels' defense will be heavily relied upon, especially in the first few weeks of the season. North Carolina's defense will need to keep the team afloat while the offense maneuvers through learning curves and growing pains.

With that being said, over the last several weeks, we have counted down the top 30 players on the Tar Heels' 2026 roster. Today, we reveal the No. 15-ranked player. Based on what we have discussed so far, you can guess which side of the ball this player resides on.

North Carolina Top 30 Players: No. 15 CB Kenton Dopson III

Oct 4, 2014; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; The North Carolina Tar Heels wore camouflage helmets in honor of military appreciation day against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Kenan Memorial Stadium. The Virginia Tech Hokies won 34-17. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Over the last few days , we have highlighted the defensive side of the ball in these rankings, and that trend will continue at No. 15. It’s been well-documented that the Tar Heels produced one of the best recruiting classes in the country. Flipping Dopson III from Miami to Chapel Hill was one of the more impressive accomplishments by the front office during this process.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound cornerback was a four-star recruit in the 2026 class, ranking as the No. 15 overall cornerback. As we have mentioned multiple times throughout the offseason, North Carolina suffered multiple losses in the secondary and revamped that position group with several notable transfers and recruits.

Obviously, Dopson III has yet to prove anything at the collegiate level, but he is a premier talent who could develop into a star defensive back for the Tar Heels.

Dopson III is one of the most complete incoming freshman cornerbacks in the nation, with elite track speed and the ability to drive receivers onto the boundary and out of the play. The former Miami commit is a physical defensive back with the ball skills and tracking ability to transform into a lockdown corner in the near future.

Assessing Dopson's Importance

Sep 30, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Similar to most incoming freshmen, Dopson III will have to work up the ranks before establishing himself as a regular contributor on the defense. With that being said, it could be a short-lived process, as the Miami native is arguably the most talented player in the secondary.

Dopson III signed with North Carolina over Miami, Texas, Georgia, Indiana, and Penn State, among others. It is apparent that Dopson III was highly coveted in the recruiting process, and the fact that the Tar Heels were able to land talent of that caliber is significant.

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Melkart Abou-Jaoude (9 ) celebrates with defensive lineman Smith Vilbert (8) after making a sack in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As mentioned earlier, North Carolina's defense needs to be the catalyst, at least through the early portion of the regular season, and if Dopson III can prove himself as one of the top cornerbacks on the depth chart, the defense will be ahead of schedule.

North Carolina's defensive personnel is certainly promising, with multiple top-end talents in all three levels, especially in the front seven. The last piece of the puzzle to solidify that side of the ball is the secondary. Dopson III has the potential to become the Tar Heels' CB1 early in the season, which would accelerate the defense's development and could transform it into one of the best units in the country.