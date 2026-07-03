North Carolina Football 2026 Top 30 Countdown: No. 21

We are nearing the start of training camp, which signals the beginning of the 2026-27 college football season.

Obviously, there are plenty of storylines circulating around the country, and the North Carolina Tar Heels are among the main programs to keep tabs on as the season progresses. It goes without saying that the Tar Heels were an unmitigated disaster in Bill Belichick's inaugural year as the head coach in Chapel Hill.

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick looks on at this team during the second half against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following a 4-8 campaign, which culminated in ending the season in 13th place in the ACC, the 74-year-old head coach is entering a make-or-break 2026 season. Earlier this offseason, ESPN compiled a list of the top storylines to watch for in college football next season. Unsurprisingly, Belichick and the Tar Heels were among the most polarizing narratives this upcoming season.

"Arguably the greatest coach in football history arrived at North Carolina last year, only for the Tar Heels to limp to a 4-8 record during a season most memorable for Belichick's personal life," ESPN stated. "It was a bizarre debut and considerably lowers expectations for Year 2, but this is still a man who won six Super Bowl championships as a head coach and who will continue to make North Carolina relevant."

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the field before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The idea that he could quickly jump back to the NFL doesn't seem likely anymore, so the question becomes: How long does Belichick want to do this? Or, perhaps, how long will North Carolina want to put up with the circus if the on-field results don't improve?"

As long as Belichick is the head coach at North Carolina, the program will always garner some level of attention. With that being said, since the longtime head coach took over in Chapel Hill , the attention has been predominantly negative. That continues to be the case, and until the Tar Heels start winning consistently, that will be the sentiment surrounding the program.

Reasons for Hope in 2026

Dec 12, 2024; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels new head coach Bill Belichick speaks to those attending at Loudermilk Center for Excellence. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Shortly after the conclusion of the 2025 regular season, Belichick explained that North Carolina did not have a recruiting class because of changes at head coach and in the front office. This time around, the Tar Heels have had their fair share of opportunities to improve the roster throughout the last several months.

"It was great working with a lot of young players," Belichick said. "I saw a lot of improvement both off the field and in their training, conditioning, strength, explosion, and all of that. Then on the field, in terms of technique, communication, and so forth. So, we didn't really have a recruiting class last year."

"A lot of new players - 70 new players to start the season. This year, we're in much better shape in terms of having continuity and building forward through spring ball. I'm excited about that."

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick with the team before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That's exactly what this front office and coaching staff did, compiling one of the best recruiting classes and transfer portal classes in the country. We will have to wait and see how that all materializes, but North Carolina's roster is certainly in a better spot compared to last season.

While there are still areas that leave much to be desired and are question marks heading into training camp, the Tar Heels should feel much more content with where they are compared to this time last offseason.

With all of that in mind, we are continuing to count down the top 30 players on North Carolina's 2026-27 football roster. Today, we reveal who is ranked No. 21, with an in-depth analysis and breakdown of the player. Read to find out who nearly cracks the top 20.

North Carolina Top 30 Players: No. 21 DT Isaiah Johnson

Dec 28, 2013; Charlotte, NC, USA; A North Carolina Tar Heels helmet lays on the field prior to the start of the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As part of the reconstructed defensive line, the Tar Heels signed the former Arizona defensive tackle in the transfer portal last offseason. The 6-foot-2, 275-pound defensive lineman was productive in his first season in Chapel Hill, compiling 21 assisted tackles, 20 solo tackles, and two sacks.

Johnson is entering his redshirt junior season and second season in Chapel Hill, which exemplifies Belichick's sentiment that this roster possesses more continuity. Retaining Johnson was one of general manager Michael Lombardi's top priorities this offseason, and North Carolina’s ability to do that will prove monumental.

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Richmond Spiders head coach Russ Huesman talks to North Carolina Tar Heels general manger Michael Lombardi and head coach Bill Belichick before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On a defensive line that features multiple elite pass rushers, Johnson tends to get lost in the shuffle, but his impact and performance in 2025 were quite impressive. Again, the Tar Heels underachieved last season, so Johnson's statistical output does not get the recognition it deserves. When you look at the jump Johnson made from his final season at Arizona to his first season at North Carolina, the improvement is jarring.

The veteran defensive tackle recorded 18 more solo tackles and 15 more assisted tackles in 2024, showcasing his development but also proving the effectiveness of the coaching staff. If Johnson can duplicate a similar statistical jump, the Tar Heels' defense could establish itself as one of the best units in the country.

Johnson's Importance to Defense

Sep 30, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It goes without saying that North Carolina did not meet expectations in 2025, but the defense was not the main pitfall. However, there are still multiple areas on that side of the ball that need to improve heading into this upcoming season.

One aspect of last season in which this defense thrived was generating consistent pressure on the opposing quarterback. While Johnson is more of a complementary piece than a top catalyst, his presence and overall ability to knife through the line of scrimmage are paramount to that success for the Tar Heels' defense.

Johnson may continue to slide under the radar, but if he keeps improving and developing his power and motor, North Carolina's defensive line will pick up right where it left off in 2025. With the quarterback position facing tons of questions, and the offense expected to be a work in progress, the Tar Heels' defense could be heavily relied upon, especially in the early parts of the season. Johnson's production and overall impact will be monumental to the team's success next season.