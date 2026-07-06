North Carolina Football 2026 Top 30 Countdown: No. 20

We are steadily approaching the start of the North Carolina Tar Heels' 2026 training camp, with that portion of the offseason schedule slated to begin in less than a month.

It goes without saying that the Tar Heels were a major disappointment last season, finishing 4-8 overall and 13th in the ACC. Obviously, that is not the level of success North Carolina's brass was expecting when it hired Bill Belichick as the next head coach of the football program.

Heading into this upcoming season, it is apparent that the 74-year-old head coach needs to lead the Tar Heels to consistently win meaningful football games. If last season's failures carry over into 2026, Belichick will surely be exiting Chapel Hill , marking a disastrous, short-lived tenure.

With that said, the Tar Heels have brought in major reinforcements from the transfer portal this offseason, which general manager Michael Lombardi highlighted shortly after last season.

Lombardi's Thoughts

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Richmond Spiders head coach Russ Huesman talks to North Carolina Tar Heels general manger Michael Lombardi and head coach Bill Belichick before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Well, if you [want to] play for the greatest coach of all time and you [want to] be around a winning program, please enter the [transfer] portal," Lombardi said. “We’ll take you.”

“We’re [going to] go deep into it, because we’re [going to] build the team,” Lombardi continued. “We’re [going to] systematically and strategically build the team the right way, so that we have sustainable success. So that you can compete at the highest level of college football.”

Dec 12, 2024; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels general manager Michael Lombardi during the Bill Belichick hiring announcement at Loudermilk Center for Excellence. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Lombardi also went into how this program could be heralded for its quarterback development, which I would aggressively push back on. North Carolina has attempted to improve that position, landing 4-star recruit Travis Burgess while adding Billy Edwards Jr. and Miles O'Neill in the transfer portal. We will learn a lot about the quarterback situation as training camp progresses.

"This school could be called Quarterback U," Lombardi said. “We’ve had two quarterbacks picked at the top of the draft. Drake Maye and, you know, Mitchell Trubisky went in the first round."

Is North Carolina Built To Bounce Back?

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick with the team before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In terms of what the Tar Heels have orchestrated this offseason in the transfer portal and recruiting trail, Lombardi and the front office aggressively explored the market at multiple positions. Last offseason, Belichick and Lombardi really did not have the opportunity to construct the roster in their image, which prevented them from establishing a culture.

Regardless, that is no excuse for how putrid North Carolina's operation was throughout the season. Nevertheless, while the Tar Heels are not viewed as remotely competitive with top programs in the country, they have made vast improvements at several positions across the roster and coaching staff.

In addition to compiling one of the best transfer portal classes, Belichick also made a change to his staff, firing former offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens and hiring Bobby Petrino as his replacement.

I have been highly critical of Belichick's lack of awareness, but the longtime NFL head coach acknowledged that the offense was simply not good enough. Yes, Kitchens could have been a scapegoat, but at the same time, a change was necessary, especially considering that Belichick needs to produce as many wins as possible to retain his job heading into 2027.

Head Coach Bill Belichick; Sept. 13, 2025 | Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

With all of that in mind, we are continuing our top 30 countdown, breaking down the Tar Heels' best players on the roster. Today, we reveal the No. 20-ranked player on North Carolina's 2026-27 roster. Here is an in-depth analysis of the next player in our countdown heading into training camp.

North Carolina Top 30 Players: No. 20 EDGE Jaylen Harvey

Apr 26, 2025; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive linesman Jim Fitzgerald (65) blocks defensive end Jaylen Harvey during the second quarter of the Blue White spring game at Beaver Stadium. The White team defeated the Blue team 10-8. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As noted, the Tar Heels ensured the roster would be in better shape this upcoming season by acquiring a plethora of talented players in the transfer portal. One of those players was the Penn State transfer who showcased a high ceiling in spurts during his tenure with the Nittany Lions.

Harvey has not produced notable success in his early career, recording one sack and five solo tackles in 2025. However, the 6-foot-2, 246-pound edge rusher is extremely explosive, with elusive speed and bend around the corner.

Nov 16, 2024; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers running back Devin Mockobee (45) is tackled by Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Jaylen Harvey (44) during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The redshirt sophomore has plenty of room to grow in his game, which is not a bad thing, as Harvey has the talent and motor to develop into the No. 2 pass rusher on this roster.

The former Penn State pass rusher's development will require patience from the coaching staff, but if Harvey hits his ceiling, he will be an every-down pass rusher for North Carolina, which would be monumental for the defense. By the end of the season, I expect Harvey to establish himself as a legitimate contributor with the starting defense.

Harvey's Importance

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Melkart Abou-Jaoude (9 ) celebrates with defensive lineman Smith Vilbert (8) after making a sack in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina's defense was formidable last season, but with the Tar Heels' current quarterback situation , that unit will be relied on to keep the team afloat early in the season. Melkart Abou-Jaoude is the leading pass rusher on this team, but he needs a running mate who can independently generate pressure from the opposite side of the line of scrimmage.

Harvey clearly has the talent and motor to prove himself as a pass rusher of that caliber, but, as alluded to, it will take time for that to materialize. With that in mind, defensive coordinator Steve Belichick has shown a knack for maximizing players' skill sets, and I have no doubt he will get the most out of Harvey.

Fortunately for Harvey, he will not be required to carry the load, as this defense is littered with high-end players at all three levels. At first, Harvey can operate as a complementary piece on the defensive line.

Then, as his pass-rushing package expands and his contribution to stopping the run grows, so will Harvey's influence on this defense. I expect the Tar Heels' pass rush and overall defensive operation to excel with Harvey on the field.

Bill Belichick | Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

The pressure is rising in Chapel Hill, and that means each and every player will need to excel at their specific role and assignment if North Carolina wants to bounce back in a major way in 2026. That starts with the defense.