North Carolina Football 2026 Top 30 Countdown: No. 20
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We are steadily approaching the start of the North Carolina Tar Heels' 2026 training camp, with that portion of the offseason schedule slated to begin in less than a month.
It goes without saying that the Tar Heels were a major disappointment last season, finishing 4-8 overall and 13th in the ACC. Obviously, that is not the level of success North Carolina's brass was expecting when it hired Bill Belichick as the next head coach of the football program.
Heading into this upcoming season, it is apparent that the 74-year-old head coach needs to lead the Tar Heels to consistently win meaningful football games. If last season's failures carry over into 2026, Belichick will surely be exiting Chapel Hill, marking a disastrous, short-lived tenure.
With that said, the Tar Heels have brought in major reinforcements from the transfer portal this offseason, which general manager Michael Lombardi highlighted shortly after last season.
Lombardi's Thoughts
- “Well, if you [want to] play for the greatest coach of all time and you [want to] be around a winning program, please enter the [transfer] portal," Lombardi said. “We’ll take you.”
- “We’re [going to] go deep into it, because we’re [going to] build the team,” Lombardi continued. “We’re [going to] systematically and strategically build the team the right way, so that we have sustainable success. So that you can compete at the highest level of college football.”
Lombardi also went into how this program could be heralded for its quarterback development, which I would aggressively push back on. North Carolina has attempted to improve that position, landing 4-star recruit Travis Burgess while adding Billy Edwards Jr. and Miles O'Neill in the transfer portal. We will learn a lot about the quarterback situation as training camp progresses.
- "This school could be called Quarterback U," Lombardi said. “We’ve had two quarterbacks picked at the top of the draft. Drake Maye and, you know, Mitchell Trubisky went in the first round."
Is North Carolina Built To Bounce Back?
In terms of what the Tar Heels have orchestrated this offseason in the transfer portal and recruiting trail, Lombardi and the front office aggressively explored the market at multiple positions. Last offseason, Belichick and Lombardi really did not have the opportunity to construct the roster in their image, which prevented them from establishing a culture.
Regardless, that is no excuse for how putrid North Carolina's operation was throughout the season. Nevertheless, while the Tar Heels are not viewed as remotely competitive with top programs in the country, they have made vast improvements at several positions across the roster and coaching staff.
In addition to compiling one of the best transfer portal classes, Belichick also made a change to his staff, firing former offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens and hiring Bobby Petrino as his replacement.
I have been highly critical of Belichick's lack of awareness, but the longtime NFL head coach acknowledged that the offense was simply not good enough. Yes, Kitchens could have been a scapegoat, but at the same time, a change was necessary, especially considering that Belichick needs to produce as many wins as possible to retain his job heading into 2027.
With all of that in mind, we are continuing our top 30 countdown, breaking down the Tar Heels' best players on the roster. Today, we reveal the No. 20-ranked player on North Carolina's 2026-27 roster. Here is an in-depth analysis of the next player in our countdown heading into training camp.
North Carolina Top 30 Players: No. 20 EDGE Jaylen Harvey
As noted, the Tar Heels ensured the roster would be in better shape this upcoming season by acquiring a plethora of talented players in the transfer portal. One of those players was the Penn State transfer who showcased a high ceiling in spurts during his tenure with the Nittany Lions.
Harvey has not produced notable success in his early career, recording one sack and five solo tackles in 2025. However, the 6-foot-2, 246-pound edge rusher is extremely explosive, with elusive speed and bend around the corner.
The redshirt sophomore has plenty of room to grow in his game, which is not a bad thing, as Harvey has the talent and motor to develop into the No. 2 pass rusher on this roster.
The former Penn State pass rusher's development will require patience from the coaching staff, but if Harvey hits his ceiling, he will be an every-down pass rusher for North Carolina, which would be monumental for the defense. By the end of the season, I expect Harvey to establish himself as a legitimate contributor with the starting defense.
Harvey's Importance
North Carolina's defense was formidable last season, but with the Tar Heels' current quarterback situation, that unit will be relied on to keep the team afloat early in the season. Melkart Abou-Jaoude is the leading pass rusher on this team, but he needs a running mate who can independently generate pressure from the opposite side of the line of scrimmage.
Harvey clearly has the talent and motor to prove himself as a pass rusher of that caliber, but, as alluded to, it will take time for that to materialize. With that in mind, defensive coordinator Steve Belichick has shown a knack for maximizing players' skill sets, and I have no doubt he will get the most out of Harvey.
Fortunately for Harvey, he will not be required to carry the load, as this defense is littered with high-end players at all three levels. At first, Harvey can operate as a complementary piece on the defensive line.
Then, as his pass-rushing package expands and his contribution to stopping the run grows, so will Harvey's influence on this defense. I expect the Tar Heels' pass rush and overall defensive operation to excel with Harvey on the field.
The pressure is rising in Chapel Hill, and that means each and every player will need to excel at their specific role and assignment if North Carolina wants to bounce back in a major way in 2026. That starts with the defense.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.