North Carolina Football 2026 Top 30 Countdown: No. 16

We are inching closer and closer to the start of training camp for the North Carolina Tar Heels' football program.

It is an important time for the Tar Heels, who are striving to rebound from a disappointing 2025 season marked by a 4-8 record. North Carolina would finish 13th in the ACC, and it was a disaster from the get-go, as the Tar Heels were blown out in the opening game of the season against TCU. That result and performance were a precursor to how pitiful North Carolina would be throughout the season.

Coaching has to take a major step in the right direction for the team to win consistently in 2026, starting with head coach Bill Belichick. However, without the necessary personnel, it is virtually impossible to compete with the competent teams around the country.

Immediately after the season-finale defeat at North Carolina State, general manager Michael Lombardi and the front office went to the drawing board and evaluated the state of the roster. With the transfer portal opening days after the end of the regular season, college programs are not given ample time to navigate and fully assess things.

During North Carolina's National Signing Day press conference, Lombardi detailed the process, with NIL serving as the catalyst for acquiring players.

Lombardi's Thoughts

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Richmond Spiders head coach Russ Huesman talks to North Carolina Tar Heels general manger Michael Lombardi and head coach Bill Belichick before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“It’s the same every year for the National Football League," Lombardi said. "I think we’re accustomed to it, frankly. We now have to answer two questions. You have a scholarship, and you have a revenue share contract — and you have to negotiate the revenue share contract. So, value becomes important.”

“The other thing you have to do is you have to have a salary cap that has integrity within your own team. So, your best player has to make the most money, taking the quarterback out of it because they usually make the most, but your best player [makes the most], and then your second-best player, and you work your way down. But if your 20th player is making X, and your second-best player is making Y, and it’s less than that, you’ve got a problem on your team.”

North Carolina's Roster Good Enough?

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick during the first half against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It goes without saying that the Tar Heels' brass put all of its weight behind the roster, adding 20 transfers and another 39 recruits in the 2026 class. North Carolina cannot afford to repeat last season's mistakes. Anything remotely close to a 4-8 record, and there will be major changes along the coaching staff and in the front office.

This is a pivotal season for the Tar Heels, and although there are still major doubts surrounding Belichick and his staff, the front office has assembled an intriguing allotment of talent heading into the 2026 season.

In a much-improved ACC, North Carolina will have its work cut out for it, but the roster and energy in Chapel Hill are in a much better spot compared to this time last year. The Tar Heels are unlikely to make a major push for one of the high-tier bowl games, but if the 74-year-old head coach can lead this team to bowl eligibility while improving the overall operation in all three phases - offense, defense, and special teams - North Carolina's brass may consider this season a success.

With that being said, over the last several weeks, we have counted down the top 30 players on the Tar Heels' 2026 roster. Today, we reveal who is ranked on the precipice of the top 15. Read to find out who ranks 16th on North Carolina's roster heading into the 2026-27 college football season.

North Carolina Top 30 Players: No. 16 S Coleman Bryson

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Coleman Bryson (16) and linebacker Mikai Gbayor (4) react in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina suffered multiple losses on the defensive side of the ball, with several players departing the program via the NFL draft and transfer portal. While the front office invested heavily in the offensive and defensive lines, it also prioritized revamping the secondary.

Yesterday, we talked about the addition of former Michigan State cornerback Ade Willie , who will be featured in the defensive back room with Bryson. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound safety transferred from Minnesota, and with three years under his belt, Bryson should provide the Tar Heels with much-needed experience on the back end of the defense.

Oct 4, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. (12) attempts to catch a pass in the end zone as North Carolina Tar Heels defensive backs Coleman Bryson (16) and Marcus Allen (29) defend in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bryson has been productive over the last three years, including last season in Chapel Hill, compiling 62 total tackles and five passes defended during that span. In 2025, Bryson's production dipped slightly, but that should not be a concern heading into the 2026 season.

As alluded to earlier, North Carolina's secondary is littered with newcomers, so Bryson's familiarity with the Tar Heels' defensive scheme will prove to be a major factor. I expect the veteran safety to establish himself as a vocal leader, while being one of the steadiest and most consistent contributors on the Tar Heels' defense.

Bryson's Importance

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back J'Mari Taylor (3) scores a touchdown in overtime as North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Gavin Gibson (5) and linebacker Mikai Gbayor (4) and defensive back Coleman Bryson (16) defend at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Overall, North Carolina has undergone a complete rebuild this offseason, with the full intent to prevent the catastrophes that hampered the team's ability to win games in 2025. Acquiring known commodities, including Bryson, was the focal point for the Tar Heels' front office, as they have to win as many games as possible this season if everyone wants to retain their jobs heading into 2027.

Yes, North Carolina landed multiple top-ranked defensive back recruits in the 2026 class, but you want experienced and developed players in the secondary. There is a chance we see some of those incoming freshmen make an immediate impact, but for now, relying on players such as Bryson will help limit mishaps against the pass.

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick looks to the clock in the fourth quarter game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bryson's addition to the roster is one of the many that have slid under the radar, but by the end of the season, the veteran safety could be recognized as one of the most productive defensive players in the ACC. If North Carolina's defense wants to hit its ceiling this season, the front seven and secondary must gel together; if one area of that unit falters, so will the other. Bryson's installation on that side of the ball will prove monumental as the season progresses.