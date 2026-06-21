North Carolina Football 2026 Top 30 Players: No. 29

Following a disappointing 2025 season, the North Carolina Tar Heels are turning the page and looking to reverse the narrative.

Entering this offseason, the Tar Heels, specifically head coach Bill Belichick, faced a heat of scrutiny for the team's lack of success last season. North Carolina invested and catered to the 74-year-old's ideologies, just for the team to compile a 4-8 record and finish 13th in the ACC.

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the sideline during the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

In an interview last month , Belichick discussed several topics, including the team's goals and the program’s standards moving forward.

Belichick's Thoughts

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media after the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

"Well, again, our goals are much more short term than that, as were our goals in the NFL," Belichick said. "We never talked about Super Bowl this year or last year, whatever was done was done, and until we got to the game, it really wasn't really relevant. There were too many steps that need to be taken in between, and so that is the same thing for me at North Carolina."

"Right now, our goal is to get ready for training camp in August, and what do we need to do between now and then in terms of coaching and player preparation, coaching strategy based on what we know about our team," Belichick continued. "What things do we want to modify or change from what we did in the spring, and so forth. And, you know, how do we have a good week? And then we have a good week, then what can we do to ramp up the next week to improve on that, and eventually just try to keep getting on higher ground."

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick watches play during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

"So, it's not about look long-term goals - off course, that's to be as good as you can be," Belichick explained. "But that's so far, that's so far in the distance. What's more important is to miss taking advantage of today and tomorrow and this week, and those are really our goals - how do we maximize these next few days."

The longtime NFL head coach went on to explain how North Carolina's infrastructure will mimic an NFL franchise, which led to the program being labeled as the "33rd franchise".

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick looks to the clock in the fourth quarter game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

"I think most people at North Carolina - alumni and others - feel like North Carolina should be better at football than what it's been," Belichick continued. "And so, that's what we want to make it. We're very much trying to run an NFL model where we have a general manager, Mike Lombardi, head coach, and our scouting and coaching processes are aligned, but they kind of flow separately until they come together. And our thing is what it's always been - to develop players and develop a team, and in a lot of cases, hopefully help them reach their goals and dreams and play in the NFL and play on Sundays."

North Carolina's Offseason

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Richmond Spiders head coach Russ Huesman talks to North Carolina Tar Heels general manger Michael Lombardi and head coach Bill Belichick before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

In Belichick's first full offseason, the Tar Heels have actually had some success in the transfer portal and recruiting path , landing several players who are capable of making an impact right away. In 2025, North Carolina struggled on both sides of the line of scrimmage, which was a focal point for general manager Michael Lombardi and Belichick during the transfer portal window.

That leads right into our Top 30 rankings, which will be released throughout the next couple of months leading up to the Tar Heels' training camp. As mentioned, North Carolina aggressively bolstered both the offensive and defensive lines. Here is who ranks at No. 29 in North Carolina's top 30 players on the roster heading into training camp.

North Carolina Top 30: No. 29 DT Tarvorise Brown

Florida Gators defensive lineman Tarvorise Brown (96) walks on the field during fall football practice at Sanders Indoor Practice Fields at the University of Florida in Gainesville, FL on Thursday, August 7, 2025. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun] | Matt Pendleton / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There is a common theme in the first two names in these rankings: Both players line up along the line of scrimmage, with left tackle Eidan Buchanan slotting in at No. 30. The Tar Heels had several pitfalls last season, including the inability to stop the run and lackluster interior defensive line production.

Installing Brown is a solution to erasing those deficiencies, and although the 6-foot-7, 296-pound defensive tackle trends towards being a developmental piece, the redshirt junior has an opportunity to cement himself in the starting lineup.

Sep 13, 2019; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; A North Carolina Tar Heels helmet lays on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at BB&T Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images | Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images

Over the last two seasons, Brown has played in five games, totaling 34 defensive snaps and six tackles, without recording a single sack or forced fumble. It is not an impressive resume, but defensive Steve Belichick is capable of elevating the talent on the defensive side of the ball. Additionally, the defensive line is littered with talented pass rushers, who should create advantageous opportunities for Brown.

All that being said, Brown possesses the physical traits to develop into a formidable defensive tackle for the Tar Heels. Again, it may take time for that to come to fruition, but with proper coaching and strong personnel, Brown can at least contribute with steady production.

Importance of Brown

UNC football defensive coordinator Steve Belichick during a press conference on Aug. 6, 2025, inside the Kenan Football Center. | Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last season was a complete disaster for North Carolina, and overall, both sides of the ball looked out of their depth, which is indicative of the coaching staff. That being said, the Tar Heels were not a cohesive team heading into last season, as Belichick took over in the midst of the offseason programs.

That is why this time around, North Carolina appears to be more connected heading into next season, as the veteran head coach has had a full offseason to assemble a roster in his image. Belichick and Lombardi have prioritized bolstering the trenches, and Brown expects to climb through the ranks and eventually incorporate himself as a regular starter.

Oct 30, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; A detail view of a North Carolina Tar Heels football helmet during warmups before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images | Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

The Florida transfer has plenty of work to reach that threshold, but if Brown proves to be a formidable commodity along the Tar Heels' defensive line, this defense could look completely different from 2025.

Overall, North Carolina needs to refine several areas of its operation, and with the quarterback position potentially a weakness, this defense may need to carry the team, at least through the first few weeks of the season. Brown was one of the Tar Heels' first acquisitions in the transfer portal, implying that this coaching staff and front office expect a strong 2026 campaign from the former Florida defensive tackle.