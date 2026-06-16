Best- and Worst-Case Scenarios for UNC Football Freshman Class

The North Carolina Tar Heels are desperate to bounce back next season, and if head coach Bill Belichick wants to flip the script, he will need several immediate-impact performances from the freshman class.

In his first full offseason in Chapel Hill, Belichick and general manager Michael Lombardi did a tremendous job assembling one of the best recruiting classes. That being said, here are the best- and worst-case scenarios for each notable incoming freshman who have a legitimate opportunity to make an impact right away in 2026.

QB - Travis Burgess

Sep 13, 2019; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; A North Carolina Tar Heels helmet lays on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at BB&T Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images | Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images

Best-Case: Week 1 Starter

North Carolina's quarterback situation is underwhelming. Unless Burgess establishes himself as the QB1 heading into the season opener against TCU. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound 4-star quarterback possesses the most talent and upside at the position for the Tar Heels. Wisconsin transfer Billy Edwards Jr. projects to be the top competition for Burgess, and because of his collegiate experience, Burgess could start the season as the backup.

However, the sense of urgency in Chapel Hill is high, and Burgess provides North Carolina with the best chance to win games , which is monumental for Belichick's job status. Regardless, Burgess winning the quarterback competition during training camp is the ideal scenario.

Worst-Case: Never Plays in 2026

Even if Burgess does not earn the starter role right away, there is no excuse for him to sit on the sidelines throughout the entirety of the season. If that is the case, it would be a sign that Burgess may not be as advertised.

I don't expect this to happen, but hypothetically, if he is the QB2 to open the season, but is given starts in the latter half of the season, it would indicate that Edwards Jr. or another quarterback option did not pan out.

CB - Kenton Dopson III

Sep 3, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; A North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field prior to the 2016 Chick-Fil-A Kickoff game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Georgia Dome. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Best-Case: Lockdown Corner

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound cornerback is a 4-star recruit and was one of the most sought-after defensive backs in the 2026 class. Dopson's commitment to North Carolina was a major accomplishment for Belichick, who needed a cornerstone player in the secondary.

Dopson has the potential to develop into an elite cornerback, and although transforming into a lockdown cornerback could take some time, it is definitely within the realm of possibilities as soon as this season.

Worst-Case: Falls on the Depth Chart

This would be a shocking turn of events and should not happen, but we have seen uber-talented players fail to live up to expectations every year.

Dopson could be the Tar Heels' CB1 this upcoming season, but this would be a disappointing outcome for the potential superstar cornerback.

WR - Carnell Warren

Oct 30, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; A detail view of a North Carolina Tar Heels football helmet during warmups before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images | Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

Best-Case: WR2

Jordan Shipp is the well-established WR1 for North Carolina, and that will remain the case in 2026. That being said, Warren is capable of incorporating himself as the clear second pass-catching option in the offense.

At 6-foot-5 and 195 pounds, the 4-star recruit possesses all the tools to develop into a star receiver and an eventual successor to Shipp once he leaves Chapel Hill.

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Worst-Case: Just a Depth Piece

As evidenced by last season, wide receivers' production and level of success are contingent on quarterback play, which is why Burgess earning the QB1 spot is paramount.

Warren should develop into an elite weapon for the Tar Heels, but with ambiguity at quarterback, the freshman receiver could get lost in the shuffle.