North Carolina Football 2026 Top 30 Players: No. 30

The North Carolina Tar Heels are entering a pivotal season, as they were one of the most disappointing teams in college football last season.

Hiring Bill Belichick as head coach energized Chapel Hill, but that was short-lived. North Carolina was embarrassed by TCU in the opening game of the 2025 season. That was a precursor of what the season had in store for the Tar Heels , who compiled a 4-8 record and ended the campaign 13th in the ACC.

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the sideline during the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Following a tumultuous season, the 74-year-old head coach discussed the team's goals for this upcoming season.

"Well, again, our goals are much more short term than that, as were our goals in the NFL," Belichick said. "We never talked about Super Bowl this year or last year, whatever was done was done, and until we got to the game, it really wasn't really relevant. There were too many steps that need to be taken in between, and so that is the same thing for me at North Carolina."

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick watches play during the first half against the Duke Blue Devils at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

"Right now, our goal is to get ready for training camp in August, and what do we need to do between now and then in terms of coaching and player preparation, coaching strategy based on what we know about our team," Belichick continued. "What things do we want to modify or change from what we did in the spring, and so forth. And, you know, how do we have a good week? And then we have a good week, then what can we do to ramp up the next week to improve on that, and eventually just try to keep getting on higher ground."

"So, it's not about look long-term goals - off course, that's to be as good as you can be," Belichick explained. "But that's so far, that's so far in the distance. What's more important is to miss taking advantage of today and tomorrow and this week, and those are really our goals - how do we maximize these next few days."

UNC coach Bill Belichick during a press conference on Nov. 19, 2025, inside the Kenan Football Center. | Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Belichick was given somewhat of a pass for North Carolina's lack of success, the longtime NFL head coach will not be granted that grace this time around. Unlike this time last year, Belichick and general manager Michael Lombardi have had an entire offseason to identify and pursue players they felt could arrive and make an impact moving forward.

If those signings and acquisitions don't produce wins for the program, Belichick's future in Chapel Hill could be in jeopardy. It's safe to say that Belichick and North Carolina are entering next season with the most pressure of any program in college football.

With spring practices well in the rear-view mirror and training camp around the corner, over the next several weeks, we will compile a list of the top 30 players on the Tar Heels' roster heading into the 2026-27 college football season.

We will start this list at No. 30 and count down to No. 1, all released prior to the start of training camp. Without further ado, here is the start of the long-awaited project.

North Carolina Top 30: No. 30 OT Eidan Buchanan

Oct 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

It has been well documented that last season was an outright failure for North Carolina, and one reason the campaign went off the rails was the offensive line's struggles to hold up in pass protection. While there were multiple culprits in that deficiency, Buchanan was not one of them.

The 6-foot-9, 330-pound offensive tackle was one of the most consistent assets on the roster last season. Buchanan, who will be entering his sophomore season in Chapel Hill, started 10 games as a true freshman and was steady throughout the season.

Sep 13, 2019; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; A North Carolina Tar Heels helmet lays on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at BB&T Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images | Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images

Entering this upcoming season, Buchanan projects to be the starting left tackle along a much-improved offensive line . Over the last few months, Belichick and Lombardi acknowledged that the offensive line was a major pitfall for North Carolina last season, and bolstered that unit with several reinforcements in the transfer portal.

Regardless, Buchannan is a cornerstone piece on this offensive line, and with so many moving parts entering the fold, the sophomore tackle needs to step up with his experience and familiarity with the culture.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; TV analyst Bill Belichick watches the Miami Hurricanes play the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In addition to being a competent pass blocker, Buchanan was an enforcer in the rushing attack, opening up massive lanes for running backs to merge through. That will continue to be the case next season, and with improvements across the offensive line, that task will be more manageable for Buchanan.

Belichick is well aware that winning in the trenches on both sides of the ball is crucial to consistently winning football games, which is why the Tar Heels' activity in the transfer portal and recruiting trail added up.

Buchanan remains a variable on the offensive line, which shows how much the veteran head coach values the developing offensive tackle. Despite entering only his second season in college, Buchanan has demonstrated the skill set required to start each and every week.

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick looks to the clock in the fourth quarter game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

North Carolina may be in the midst of the retooling phase, but it cannot afford to have any hiccups, which is why Buchanan is a monumental piece of the puzzle in Chapel Hill.

Buchanan's Importance for North Carolina

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the field before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

In continuation of the above reasons, Buchanan's impact and development need to be apparent heading into next season. The Tar Heels will have a new starting quarterback in 2026, and the options are not the most inspiring.

Travis Burgess would provide the most upside and hope for the offense to take a leap, but it's tough envisioning Belichick giving Burgess the job over Billy Edwards Jr. and others. Nonetheless, with the quarterback situation in flux, it is even more crucial for this offensive line to impose its will on opposing defensive lines.

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media after the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

As the starting left tackle, Buchanan will be the anchor at the most important position along the offensive line. If Burgess earns the starting job to open up the season, the pressure on Buchanan will increase tremendously. As the blindside blocker, Buchanan will need to establish himself as a formidable pass blocker.