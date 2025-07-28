2025 UNC Football Schedule Breakdown: TCU Horned Frogs
The season opener is more than just the first game on the schedule — it’s a tone-setter that can define a team’s identity and momentum for the months ahead, especially for a program like North Carolina in the midst of a transition.
The Tar Heels open the 2025 season against TCU on Labor Day at 8 p.m. ET, and there’s already plenty of buzz surrounding the matchup. For starters, it marks the debut of Bill Belichick as North Carolina’s head coach. ESPN is also hosting a special one-hour “College Football Countdown” studio show live from Kenan Stadium, adding even more national spotlight.
There’s another key element to this game: North Carolina is facing a marquee opponent in TCU. While the Horned Frogs may not carry the historical prestige of programs like Clemson or Florida State, they have been one of the nation’s most consistent winners over the past quarter-century.
Since 2000, TCU has compiled a 220-95 record, won seven conference championships — including titles in the WAC, Conference USA, Mountain West (four), and Big 12 — and appeared in four BCS/New Year’s Six bowls. The program also reached the national title game in 2022 and has posted ten 11-win seasons, compared to just one for North Carolina in that span.
Although TCU’s lone Heisman Trophy winner, Sammy Baugh, claimed the award in 1938, the fact remains: the Horned Frogs have a Heisman winner, while UNC does not.
The Horned Frogs also boast one of the better offensive minds in college football in head coach Sonny Dykes, who owns a 27-13 record at TCU and a 98-76 overall mark.
Quarterback Josh Hoover returns after a breakout campaign in which he threw for a school-record 3,949 yards, 27 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He led the Big 12 with 61 completions of 20 or more yards and is expected to be one of the top passers in the country this season.
Like North Carolina, TCU features an experienced offensive line. Three starters return, and technically four — offensive guard Cade Bennett is back after missing last season due to injury. Bennett has allowed just one sack in 735 career pass-blocking snaps.
On defense, the Horned Frogs bring back key contributors in defensive end Deavan Deal and veteran linebacker Namdi Obiazor, who has logged more than 1,000 snaps combined at California and TCU.
TCU is a proud program that can rival many of the country’s perennial powers. With a proven quarterback, a stable front seven and a coach with a strong offensive pedigree, the Horned Frogs present a formidable first test.
For Belichick and the Tar Heels, there’s no easing into this new era. If North Carolina wants to prove it belongs among the nation’s elite, there’s no better place to start than with a statement win on opening night.