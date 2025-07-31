Transfer Portal Boosts UNC’s Line of Scrimmage
For North Carolina, the transfer portal hasn’t just been a tool for filling gaps in recent seasons — it has become a pipeline for trench reinforcements.
It’s not just one side of the ball for the Tar Heels — both lines of scrimmage will feature new faces with plenty of experience and a high level of production. From offensive line anchors to disruptive pass-rushers, UNC’s transfer additions are expected to play a central role in the program’s next chapter under Bill Belichick, whose teams in New England were always solid on the line of scrimmage.
That blueprint began taking shape with a name no longer new to the program — Willie Lampkin. The former Coastal Carolina standout set the tone for portal success in the trenches when he transferred in before the 2023 season. Undersized but tenacious, Lampkin quickly became a fan favorite and locker-room leader. He was a First-Team All-American and First-Team All-ACC selection.
Among the linemen expected to see significant minutes, only two have played for one school: Aidan Banfield and Savyon Green.
Center Austin Blaske, while a returning starter for Carolina, is a former Georgia transfer. Blaske didn’t allow a single sack in 437 pass-blocking snaps and posted an 84.4 pass-blocking grade, making him one of the most efficient interior linemen in the ACC.
Joining him inside is Daniel King, a two-time All-Sun Belt selection at Troy who started for three seasons and served as a team captain. King allowed just nine sacks in nearly 1,400 pass-blocking snaps and brings a physical presence at guard.
Depth and competition will come from several battle-tested veterans. Christo Kelly (Holy Cross) and Chad Lindbergh (Rice) are both experienced and versatile, while South Carolina transfer Jakai Moore adds super senior flexibility along the interior.
At tackle, Will O’Steen projects as the favorite on the left side. A three-year starter at Jacksonville State, O’Steen started 39 games and helped anchor a top-five rushing attack in 2023 and 2024. While slightly undersized for the position, his athleticism and run-blocking ability give the Tar Heels a true blindside protector.
The other tackle spot could come down to a battle between Green and Prairie View A&M transfer William Boone. Boone brings impressive size (6-foot-6, 340 pounds) and a standout pass-blocking résumé. He didn’t allow a sack in 453 pass-blocking snaps in 2024 and finished with a 78.0 pass-blocking grade — significantly higher than Green’s mark of 49.3.
On the defensive front, the Tar Heels also leaned heavily into the portal, adding plug-and-play talent across the board.
CJ Mims (East Carolina) and D’Antre Robinson (Florida) headline the newcomers on the interior. Mims is a proven run-stopper who can slide between nose and 3-tech roles, while Robinson, a former SEC freshman, flashed real upside in 2024 — posting 17 tackles, three tackles for loss, and a 79.8 tackling grade without missing a single tackle.
Post-spring transfer Isaiah Johnson (Arizona) further bolsters the group. Despite playing just 170 snaps last season, Johnson tallied two sacks and three tackles for loss, showing a strong motor and a 10.2% pressure rate.
On the edge, the trio of Pryce Yates, Smith Vilbert and Melkart Abou-Jaounde provides both Power Five and small-school pedigree. Yates, a UConn transfer, is the most productive of the group — logging 108 career tackles and 30 tackles for loss across three seasons. He recorded 3.5 sacks in seven games last year and dominated UNC in the Fenway Bowl with three tackles for loss.
Vilbert, a Penn State super senior, is the oldest player on the defense and brings rotational experience from a College Football Playoff team. Meanwhile, Abou-Jaounde made the leap from Delaware to Power Four football after earning All-CAA honors with 6.5 sacks and 9.5 tackles for loss in 2024.
In total, more than half of North Carolina’s projected two-deep in the trenches features transfer additions — a clear indication of Belichick’s strategy to fortify the line of scrimmage with mature, experienced players.
