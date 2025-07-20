UNC Football Staff: Who is Running Backs Coach Natrone Means?
Natrone Means, running backs coach for UNC and Bill Belichick this coming season.
Just like wide receivers coach Garrick McGee and quarterbacks coach Matt Lombardi, Means will be a part of Coach Belichick's staff after being an offensive analyst during former head coach Mack Brown's stint over the past few seasons.
He will take control of the RB room that contains redshirt Caleb Hood, sophomore Davion Gause, redshirt sophomore Charleston French, and a crop of freshmen to lead the change within the football program and potentially take it to the top amongst other programs (Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan, just to name a few schools).
GoHeels says more about Means and his coaching career prior to his new role:
"Prior to making the move to Fayetteville State, Means served as the running backs coach at Winston-Salem St. for six seasons and was promoted to associate head coach for his final season with the Rams in 2019.
Means began his collegiate coaching career at Livingstone College in 2005 as running backs coach and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2006. He honed his coaching skills while participating in the NFL Minority Coaching Fellowship Program with the Atlanta Falcons.
In 2007, Means became offensive coordinator at the historical powerhouse West Charlotte High School and went on to serve as offensive coordinator at Hopewell High School.
He returned to the NFL Minority Coaching Fellowship program with the Carolina Panthers during 2008 training camp, focused primarily on running backs De’Angelo Williams and Jonathan Stewart. The duo had a record-breaking season as they became the first set of teammates to each rush for 1,100 yards in NFL history.
From 2008-10, Means served as the Regional Scouting Director for Collegiate Sports of America, assisting qualified high school student-athletes market themselves for scholarship consideration to colleges of all competitive levels across the country. In 2010, he became the Running Back Lead for the Nike Football Training Camps.
Means had a stellar career in the NFL, where he enjoyed a seven-year career that included a trip to Super Bowl XXIX. He became the youngest player (22 years old) to score a touchdown in the Super Bowl. He was drafted by the Chargers in the second round (41st overall) of the 1993 NFL Draft. For his career, he totaled 5,215 yards and 45 touchdowns.
In the 1994 season, Means rushed for 1,350 yards and 12 touchdowns and earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors. In 2009, he was honored as a member of the San Diego Chargers’ 50th Anniversary Team and was a finalist in 2012 to be inducted into the San Diego Chargers Hall of Fame."
The Tar Heels will need all the help they can get to have a winning season, and flip the narrative of football at UNC.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!