UNC Football Staff: Who is Wide Receivers Coach Garrick McGee?
The hiring of Bill Belichick comes with a new and revamped coaching staff, and this one has plenty of experience ranging from college to the NFL. This coming season's roster will have its hands full juggling the amount of knowledge each member has to share within their respective roles.
In a new series, I am going to dive into football coaching staff (along with other programs) and give an overview of who else is helping the players, beyond the head coaches.
Here is a break down by GoHeels on McGee and his experience prior to UNC:
"McGee arrives in Chapel Hill after his second stint on the staff at Louisville, serving as the Cardinals’ wide receivers coach the last two seasons.
Returning to lead the wide receivers at Louisville in 2023, McGee tutored Jamari Thrash to earn second team All-Atlantic Coast Conference accolades and a become a fifth-round selection in the NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. Thrash caught 63 passes for 858 yards and six touchdowns before entering the draft.
McGee left Louisville to become the offensive coordinator at Illinois, where he worked for two seasons. He also worked two years at Missouri and Florida before joining Brohm’s staff at Purdue.
In his only season at Purdue, McGee coached wide receiver Charlie Jones, who earned second team AP All-America honors after leading the country with 110 receptions and 1,361 yards receiving. Jones also finished the regular season with a team-high 12 touchdowns.
McGee served as the head coach at UAB for two seasons prior to his first stint at Louisville. He was hired at UAB after four seasons at Arkansas, including two as the offensive coordinator. McGee helped Arkansas to final rankings of No. 12 in 2010 and No. 5 in 2011 during his two years as offensive coordinator for the Razorbacks. Arkansas led the SEC in total offense and ranked No. 29 nationally in 2011 at 438.1 yards per game, while scoring 40+ points on six occasions.
McGee was influential in the development of quarterback Ryan Mallett at Arkansas. The former Michigan transfer broke 45 school records and was just the third SEC quarterback to surpass 3,500 yards passing in consecutive seasons. Before departing Arkansas for the UAB head job, McGee was a finalist for the 2011 Broyles Award, presented to the nation’s top assistant coach."
Given his previous journey of working as the wide receivers coach at Louisville, fellow ACC opponent, and his ability to up enhance the skill set of players and help them succeed, voila Jamari Thrash, McGee has proven he has what it takes to lead North Carolina's pass catchers.
Jordan Shipp, Chris Culliver, Kobe Paysour, and the rest of the wide receiver room will grasp the knowledge McGee offers.
Coach Belichick has dealt with a lot away from the gridiron, and even Nick Saban has thoughts about his first year at the collegiate level, but his staff is there every step of the way to change the narrative of UNC football.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!