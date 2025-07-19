UNC Football Staff: Who is Quarterbacks Coach Matt Lombardi?
Quarterback, the most important position in football.
The mix of transfer Gio Lopez, veteran Max Johnson, and freshman Bryce Baker seem to be in contention for the position as the signal caller in year one of Bill Belichick at UNC. However, the eventual attendance of Lopez at the ACC Kickoff in Charlotte, North Carolina, on July 24 seems to be the answer to that very question.
With that being said, who is the quarterbacks coach? Who is mentoring these players besides Coach Belichick?
That person is Matt Lombardi, the son of General Manager Michael Lombardi. This new age of UNC football has plenty of family connections (another example being Steve Belichick, son and defensive coordinator of Coach Belichick).
Below is a small excerpt of Lombardi and his roles before becoming a part of North Carolina's program, found on GoHeels:
"A former NFL assistant coach, Matt Lombardi joined the Tar Heel football staff as quarterbacks coach in February 2025.
He came to Carolina after spending the 2024 season as an offensive analyst at the University of Oregon. While at Oregon, Lombardi helped develop Heisman Trophy finalist Dillon Gabriel and assisted the Ducks' run to the top seed in the College Football Playoff.
Prior to his time with the Ducks, Lombardi worked as an assistant wide receivers coach with the Las Vegas Raiders and an assistant quarterbacks coach of the Carolina Panthers with an additional stint on the offensive staff of the Miami Dolphins. Lombardi also boasts further college coaching history at Baylor (offensive quality control coach) and Louisville (offensive graduate assistant)."
For the record, the Oregon Ducks had an undefeated record during the regular season, before falling to 2025 college football playoff champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Dating back to 2013, Lombardi has done a lot up until his new role as the quarterbacks coach at UNC. Beneath is a list of his roles, per GoHeels:
"2013: Cleveland Browns (Scout)
2014: Louisville (Special Teams Quality Control Coach)
2015-2016: Louisville (Tight Ends Graduate Assistant)
2017-2018: Baylor (Offensive Quality Control Coach)
2019: Miami Dolphins (Quality Control Coach)
2020-2022: Carolina Panthers (Assistant Quarterbacks Coach)
2023: Las Vegas Raiders (Assistant Wide Receivers Coach and Offensive Assistant)
2024: Oregon (Offensive Analyst)
2025-Present: North Carolina (Quarterbacks Coach)"
Experience, experience, experience, that's the name of the game for Lombardi, and he is going to spread that wealth of knowledge amongst the players and coaches, in what comes across as a season-defining segment for the football team.
