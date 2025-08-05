Will UNC Target a 2nd 2027 RB?
The Baylor Red Raiders are one of the better teams in the nation, and produce many talented players. In the recent years they have been the home of many current D1 prospects. One of the most notable prospects is Amari Jefferson.
Jefferson is one of the better players in the state of Tennessee, and recently transferred to the Tennessee Volunteers from the Alabama Crimson Tide. They have also produced Cameron Sparks, who will play wide receiver for the Virginia Tech Hokies. They have also produced many different players at the running back position, as Shekai Mills-Knight is set to be one of the better running backs at the Ole Miss Rebels.
The Baylor Red Raiders have arguably their best player yet on campus and set for a huge season, as 2027 running back David Gabriel-Georges is set for a major season with the Red Raiders after having a dominant season that landed him the Mr. Football Award in the state of Tennessee, which was also done in the toughest division of Tennessee.
Gabriel-Georges has quickly become one of the better recruits in the class, and is arguably the top running back in the class. There are many schools that are targeting him at this time, including the Tennessee Volunteers and the Ohio State Buckeyes, who have been two of the most active teams in his recruitment. Another team that has been recruiting him in the 2027 class is the North Carolina Tar Heels, who have hopes of bringing the best players in. What makes this situation so intriguing is the fact that they have already landed a running back in the 2027 recruiting class. This news developed as they landed a commitment less than a week ago.
The commitment came from inside the state, as they landed one of their top running back targets, who is now the second commit in the class for the Tar Heels. The running back being Amir Brown from Rolesville High School in Rolesville, North Carolina. He joins Skylar Robinson in the class, and has plenty of potential to become one of the better players in the class.
Adding Gabriel-Georges wouldn't be excessive, but at the same time if you are UNC... you have to be picky. You only need to add those that are worthy of adding at the position following their stellar commitment update that they received from Brown to kick off the month of August.
