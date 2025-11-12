UNC Football Adds 6’5”, 240-Pound TE to Recruiting List
With North Carolina's Class of 2026 being one of the largest in the country, head coach Bill Belichick knows it's time to look ahead. When it comes to the Class of 2027, look no further than Olafemi Hunter.
Hunter, a 6'5'' 240-pound tight end, currently plays for Grayson High School in Loganville, GA. He's starting to pick up the pace in terms of offers, but now UNC is the latest to throw one his way. Looking at his size and stature alone, Belichick knows this is a player he could easily see fitting in with the Tar Heels.
UNC has only one tight end, Carson Sneed, committed in 2026. Their Class of '26 may be large, but it's lacking at the tight end position. Belichick knows how crucial that position can be, so he's already setting his sights on a 2027 target.
Olafemi Hunter Receives Offer From UNC
At this stage in Hunter's recruitment, UNC may be the best team to offer. According to 247Sports, USF, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, and Western Kentucky are the other teams interested. While there's still plenty of time for Hunter to develop as a player and catch other teams' attention, he's been relatively quiet so far.
Hunter's pinned post on social media says his current top speed is 19.7 miles per hour. For a sophomore, that's quite impressive, especially knowing how big a player he is for only being 16 years old.
UNC has an eye for talent, and this could end up being a steal. Hunter is far from announcing his commitment or anything like that, but Tar Heels fans should be intrigued by what he brings to the table.
Get To Know Olafemi Hunter
Earlier this month, Six Star Football put together a report on Hunter:
- "At 6'5'' 240, Hunter's combination of movement skills and natural hands make him a reliable target in all situations. He's a smooth route runner for his size, changing direction easily and creating matchup problems against both safeties and linebackers."
They continued, "The blend of size, coordination, and football IQ makes him one of the more refined 2027 tight ends in Georgia."
They also took a deep dive into his recruitment journey thus far, which included a visit to Coastal Carolina on October 11. UNC has yet to set up a visit with Hunter, though their lone remaining home game is on November 22 vs. Duke.
