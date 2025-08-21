3 Quotes from Bill Belichick's Final Presser of Fall Camp
The UNC football program, led by eight-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick, had its last media availability on Wednesday afternoon. Reporters were able to gather more information about how the Tar Heels' practice has been going, as well as what Coach Belichick has seen from his players ahead of the first game against Head Coach Sonny Dykes and TCU on September 1.
Below are three standout quotes from Coach Belichick's presser while speaking to the media.
On What Has Been Learned About Both Lines of Scrimmages
"It's really about fundamentals, it's really about fundamentals. There are times that we do things well and they look good then there's times when we fundamentally don't do things well and they don't look good. And so, it's really about consistency, footwork, and especially on the offensive line. All five guys seeing the game kind of through one set of eyes all recognizing what the front is, what our adjustments are in the blocking schemes, and how the five of us are going to block five opponents or six in pass protection if it's a dual or something like that."
"But make sure that all five of us see it the same way because if one of us is off, that's a problem. But the little things, the fundamentals, the footwork, the hand placement, the blocking techniques. And defensively, defeating one-on-one blocks, defeating double-team blocks, defeating combination blocks as well as transitioning from the running game to pass rush, play action passes, and then our pass rush on third downs."
"A lot of different skills that needed to be worked on in pads in competitive contact situations that we weren't able to do. And so, we're making progress in all those, but when you look at it, it's a decent amount. And then we start adding pass rush schemes and run stunts where multiple people are involved in the movement on the defensive line. Again, it involves more than just my technique, it also involves collectively two or three of us working together on different stunts."
"It's more to work on than we have time to work on. We're moving ahead with it."
On the Answers Found After Doing Full Contact
"It's very much a work in progress, but we know a lot more than we did. A lot more, but we still have a long way to go. And players are improving, and we'll just see what the rates of improvement are. Some guys are maybe improving at this kind of rate and other guys are here. Then there's a talent level, and then it's how players work together."
"It's not necessarily, you know, these five players individually, it's what five players collectively function together the best, and some of that involves communication and adjustments and so forth and so again. We're just trying to find not only the best players, but ultimately the best offensive line combination that works. We've also moved some players around a little bit so that centers and guards, a little bit of guard and tackle, swing tackles again, just to try to make sure that we give everybody an opportunity, but at the same time, not make it too confusing or too much mental gymnastics."
"Want to play aggressively, but the flexibility would help them both in their career and also in their understanding of what other players are doing on the same play, which will hopefully help them play better. It's a combination of those things."
On What Keeps Coach Belichick Hooked to the Sport of Football
"Really, all of it. I enjoy all of it. I enjoy bringing players onto the team, whether that's recruiting or transfer or scouting those players, evaluating them. I enjoy the team building, bringing a team together, seeing these guys come together and learn how to become a team. The strategy, Xs and Os, and the competition of it. It's a great conference. There's a lot of great players and teams in this conference, great coaches…
"I enjoy all of it and hope that I can help our players and our coaches and our team perform well by doing my job and giving leadership to the program."
Please follow us on X when you click right here!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!