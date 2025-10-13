UNC's Bill Belichick Talks Cal Prep, Addresses Rumors Surrounding Program
Bill Belichick held his weekly presser but is under much scrutiny after a very loud bye week.
In this story:
North Carolina football coach Bill Belichick held his weekly press conference Monday at the Kenan Football Center ahead of UNC’s road game at California on Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET. He addressed a range of issues surrounding the program.
To hear what Belichick had to say, check out the video below!
Post-Presser Notes
- UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham, incoming AD Steve Newmark and Chancellor Lee Roberts attended the press conference, along with several other notable figures, including GM Michael Lombardi.
- Belichick opened the press conference, addressing the chaos from last week calling the buyout report "ridiculous." He did not note any other specifics at the time.
- Belichick was asked why he released a 12-word statement last week and why it was made as a joint release, accompanied by a 13-word statement from Cunningham.
- He was asked to comment on other reports from last week and the general tenor in the building and around the program.
- UNC found itself behind 28-3 (the irony) after the first quarter against Clemson, leading many fans to leave the stadium early. Frustration and skepticism are running high among the fan base, with doubts about whether the program can get back on track. Asked if he thinks his approach is working, Belichick responded, "One hundred percent."
- GM Michael Lombardi sent out an email to donors two weeks ago asking them to be patient and noting they are in a rebuild. It generated plenty of response from donors and media. Belichick was asked after the Clemson game if they were in a rebuild, but he didn't say they were. So, he was asked again today iif this is a rebuild and to what degree.
- Belichick somewhat offered the same response focusing more on the team improving each day is the focus.
- Asked whether he’s made mistakes adjusting from the NFL to college football, Belichick said he and his staff have, and that they review every aspect of the program daily. He stressed the focus remains on improvement and unity within the team rather than highlighting differences between the pro and college games.
- Belichick added that there has never been a season or week in his career when he didn’t believe he could have done something better.
- Belichick fielded several questions on how he built the current roster and whether he would approach it differently moving forward.
- Belichick pointed out that only three defensive linemen were on the roster when he arrived, putting the program behind from the start. He maintained a similar message throughout, stressing the challenge of rebuilding depth.
- Belichick emphasized that consistent improvement remains the team's primary goal. In a rare reflection, he added, "Our football team is a lot better than in spring ball, I can tell you that."
- Asked to isolate specifics where they have improved he initially didn't say anything, but later added speed, strength, and explosiveness.
- Belichick said Lombardi "has done a great job" updating donors about what's happening in the program.
- Regarding Caleb Hood's decision last week to retire; Belichick said, "I think it was a decision he had contemplated for a while… He had thought about it for a while."
- He noted they had a great conversation and "for him it was time and I respect that."
- Belichick said Gio Lopez’s car accident before the TCU game had no impact on his play. He also declined to discuss suspended defensive backs coach Armond Hawkins, stating the matter is being handled internally.
To follow us on Twitter, CLICK HERE!
Also, follow our Facebook page!
Published