What We Can Expect from the Tar Heels Football Team
Head coach Bill Belichick is the X-factor as he makes his foray into college football this season. There are questions all over the depth chart as to what can be expected from this season's North Carolina Tar Heels football team.
We look at both sides of the football and try to predict what can happen this season.
According to College Football Network, the emergence of a former pro football coach into the college game did not always have success. We are reminded of former Stanford coach Bill Walsh who had a great first season for the Cardinal, but then went 7-14 over his next two seasons.
When Illinois hired Lovie Smith, he did not find success either. However, Dave Wannstedt did have a modicum of success at Pittsburgh before he rode off into the sunset. Mike Riley also enjoyed some good seasons at Oregon State after he was with the then-San Diego Chargers.
Head coaches normally jump from college to the NFL. They rarely go backwards and go back to college after finding success in the pros. Belichick is making his college debut as a 73-year old rookie. However, if anyone can pull this off, you have to all in on one of the greatest coaches of all time.
He has already shown his ability to attract good players as he has amassed 30 commits for his first recruiting cycle. He also flipped the roster with a top 10 transfer portal recruiting class after assuming the head coaching position in December.
With the quarterback position still in doubt as Gio Lopez and Max Johnson are set to duel it out in training camp. The one constant has to be Davion Gause. the sophomore running back who will be charged with taking over for Omarion Hampton. While no one can replace the first-round selection, Gause will be called on to carry the offense with authority and provide a safety blanket to whoever wins the starting job at quarterback.
Gause is lucky to have three starters returning on the offensive line to block for him. He also has a big 6-foot-5, 340 pound guard transferring in as Daniel King committed to play for Belichick in his final season eligibility. He is a versatile lineman who can play both guard position and can also float at tackle if need be. He is not going to make anyone forget about Howard Sampson, who transferred to Texas Tech, but he should hold his own.
