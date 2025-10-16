Bye Week Over, UNC Prepares to Face California
The North Carolina Tar Heels football team will be traveling to the West Coast to face off against the California Golden Bears on Friday, Oct 17, at 10:30 p.m. ET. UNC, led by head coach Bill Belichick, has a 2-3 record with wins against the Charlotte 49ers and the Richmond Spiders.
On the other hand, hold losses to three Power 4 schools: the TCU Horned Frogs, the UCF Knights and the Clemson Tigers. UNC has not been at its best when facing teams within the best conferences in all of college football (Big 10, SEC, ACC, Big 12). And it has shown on the field when you look at the box scores — North Carolina has been outscored 120-33.
All of the off-field drama has been a cause for concern, and Belichick has been catching a ton of strays because of it. However, it has the chance to respond with a win over the Bears, although California has a talented quarterback, freshman Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele. Sagapolutele has thrown for 1,487 yards, nine touchdowns, including seven interceptions.
California has the upper hand in the quarterback department over North Carolina, despite the Tar Heels having two players who have played in college for a total of six years. Sagapolutele is just getting started and has thrown for 679 more yards. In addition, has four more touchdowns over Gio Lopez and Max Johnson.
UNC Is in Trouble if Quarterback Does Not Bring A-Game
Yes, the offensive line is a huge part of why North Carolina has struggled to put points on the board. But Lopez, specifically (considering he has had most of the starts), has simply not put together the pieces to succeed once game time has arrived.
The level of competition from when he was at South Alabama last season certainly changed — and that is one of the many factors in his performance through four starts. Furthermore, Johnson did not find much success despite throwing for 208 yards, completing 26 of his 42 passes. Whoever gets the nod to start for UNC will need to be prepared to take on the Bears.
Head coach Justin Wilcox's squad has outscored opposing teams 62-17 in wins at home, and Carolina's defense has not really looked the part either, making life too easy for teams' offenses — just recall the very first play of the Clemson game — a trick play for an easy touchdown.
The combination of everything that has happened on and off the field for North Carolina has created an image of poor team management and a roster that lacks the talent to compete against Power 4 teams. However, it finds itself in another tussle on Friday, with an opportunity to slightly change the narrative with a win (if that even happens).
