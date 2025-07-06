EXCLUSIVE: Aidan Woods Reassures His North Carolina Commitment
The North Carolina Tar Heels have done a great job thus far with Bill Belichick's first recruiting class. They have landed many prospects in the class who are top athletes on their board, including Aidan Woods.
Woods is a very talented tight-end prospect from the state of Virginia. He holds many offers and committed to the Tar Heels back on June 24th. He committed to the Tar Heels over the West Virginia Mountaineers, Cornell Big Red, and many other programs that made him a priority.
The Abingdon High School star recently caught up with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for an interview. In this interview he would discuss the commitment decision that he made, the Tar Heels peer recruiting target he is hopeful for them to land, and many more key details.
"It feels great to know that you’re going to play at such a high level, with some of the best coaches there are," the talented commit stated when talking about his North Carolina Tar Heels commitment with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI.
The commit would then discuss how he feels the class is going thus far for the Tar Heels.
"Extremely well, they’re filling the holes that were left from the previous rosters with guys that are ready to come in and compete."
The talented prospect had the chance to communicate with the other players in the class. Among the list, includes Anthony Hall.
"Anthony Hall. When I was on the official we spent a lot of time together, and you can tell he’s a great guy. I also got to know Darien Lewis at the official, and he was a good guy."
The talented prospect hasn't begun peer recruiting; however, there is a prospect he is hopeful to bring to Chapel Hill.
"Not really, I haven’t really begun peer recruiting yet, but Carnell Warren was at the official also, and would be a big-time receiver for us."
Woods feels reassured in his commitment, and has no plans of going anywhere else.
"There aren’t any other schools I’m visiting; I’m locked down in my recruitment. I felt like UNC was the right choice for me, and I feel very secure in my decision."
The talented commit made his final statement to end the interview.
"I’m excited to call Carolina home, and I’m looking forward to these next four years with the greatest coach of all time," the North Carolina Tar Heels commit stated.
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!