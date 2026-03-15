Jarin Stevenson Blames Easy Fix for UNC's Loss to Clemson

The North Carolina Tar Heels are going to need to play with a bit of extra fire and intensity this postseason, and they failed to answer the bell in the ACC Tournament against Clemson.

In the ACC Quarterfinals, the Tar Heels were beaten 80-79 by the Tigers. While UNC will still have more to play for in March, as they’ll likely be an at-large team to the NCAA Tournament, their blunder in the conference tournament could be a troubling sign of things to come.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) drives to the basket against the Clemson Tigers during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

To make matters worse, the Tar Heels are playing without their best player, Caleb Wilson, and they won’t have him for the rest of the season thanks to a season-ending thumb injury. Wilson led the team in points per game (19.8), rebounds per game (9.4), assists per game (2.7), steals per game (1.5), and blocks per game (1.4) during the regular season.

Mar 7, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Injured North Carolina Tar Heels foward Caleb Wilson jokes with teammates prior to a game against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Duke Blue Devils won 76-61. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels trailed by as much as 18 points in the second-half against Clemson, and despite a good effort to get back in the game, it wasn’t enough to knock off the Tigers. After the game, forward Jarin Stevenson, who finished with 12 points and 7 rebounds, noted the lack of energy and intensity that the team had until they found themselves in a massive hole.

Stevenson’s Thoughts

Feb 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'vonne Hadley (1) and North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) fight for the ball in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“I feel like we didn't come with the right approach,” Stevenson said. “I feel like if we did, we would have won the game. Energy, not getting stops, having that pride."

"This has to be in the back of our minds for the next game, it could be our last game. So, just going out there, being hungry, having that sense of pride, especially for the seniors too, this could be their last college game. Just going out there and having each other’s backs, and playing hard.”

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA;Clemson Tigers guard Jestin Porter (1) shoots the ball defended by North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

“I think somebody’s just got to step up, and bring the energy,” Stevenson added. Whether it’s me, or somebody else. I feel like I could do that, so I’ve got to be on it next game, make sure everybody’s ready. Just come with the right approach, be hungry, and remind them that this can be our last game together.”

UNC Playing As Underdogs