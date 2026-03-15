Jarin Stevenson Blames Easy Fix for UNC's Loss to Clemson
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The North Carolina Tar Heels are going to need to play with a bit of extra fire and intensity this postseason, and they failed to answer the bell in the ACC Tournament against Clemson.
In the ACC Quarterfinals, the Tar Heels were beaten 80-79 by the Tigers. While UNC will still have more to play for in March, as they’ll likely be an at-large team to the NCAA Tournament, their blunder in the conference tournament could be a troubling sign of things to come.
To make matters worse, the Tar Heels are playing without their best player, Caleb Wilson, and they won’t have him for the rest of the season thanks to a season-ending thumb injury. Wilson led the team in points per game (19.8), rebounds per game (9.4), assists per game (2.7), steals per game (1.5), and blocks per game (1.4) during the regular season.
The Tar Heels trailed by as much as 18 points in the second-half against Clemson, and despite a good effort to get back in the game, it wasn’t enough to knock off the Tigers. After the game, forward Jarin Stevenson, who finished with 12 points and 7 rebounds, noted the lack of energy and intensity that the team had until they found themselves in a massive hole.
Stevenson’s Thoughts
- “I feel like we didn't come with the right approach,” Stevenson said. “I feel like if we did, we would have won the game. Energy, not getting stops, having that pride."
- "This has to be in the back of our minds for the next game, it could be our last game. So, just going out there, being hungry, having that sense of pride, especially for the seniors too, this could be their last college game. Just going out there and having each other’s backs, and playing hard.”
- “I think somebody’s just got to step up, and bring the energy,” Stevenson added. Whether it’s me, or somebody else. I feel like I could do that, so I’ve got to be on it next game, make sure everybody’s ready. Just come with the right approach, be hungry, and remind them that this can be our last game together.”
UNC Playing As Underdogs
With the NCAA Tournament now taking up their focus, the Tar Heels will look for a stronger performance in the Big Dance despite being shorthanded. They’ll need better energy and multiple contributors to avoid any early upsets and make a potential run.
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.