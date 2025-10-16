All Tar Heels

Artacho’s Angle: North Carolina Faces Tall Task Against California

All things considered, it's hard to imagine UNC winning against California on Friday night.

Jeremiah Artacho

Sep 20, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) warms up before the game against the UCF Knights at the Bounce House Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) warms up before the game against the UCF Knights at the Bounce House Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images
UNC's chances of winning its football game against the California Bears are low. For starters, the Bears have a 76 percent chance of getting another victory over the Tar Heels, per ESPN's Analytics.

And to this point, California, statistically, has players who outmatch North Carolina's. From the quarterback position, running back, wide receivers and on defense (when looking at the season leaders for each respective team).

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Max Johnson (14) passes before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Quarterback Gio Lopez has thrown for 430 yards, while Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele has 1,487 — running back Demon June has rushed for 266 yards, while Kendrick Raphael has gone for 414.

Wide receiver Jordan Shipp has 234 receiving yards in comparison to Trond Gizzell's 400. And Andrew Simpson has made it to the backfield with two sacks and has 29 tackles, while TJ Bush Jr has three sacks and Cade Uluave has 52 tackles. So, when looking at each team's best players, again, stat-wise, the Bears have the advantage by a pretty wide margin.

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (35) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

However, for North Carolina, it should be proud that football is a team game rather than an individual sport. But its struggles against Power 4 teams do not give anyone hope that it can come out on top inside California Memorial Stadium, especially when it's unable to do it in Chapel Hill in front of its fans.

UNC’s Weaknesses Will Continue To Bite Them in the Butt

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Richmond Spiders head coach Russ Huesman talks to North Carolina Tar Heels general manger Michael Lombardi and head coach Bill Belichick before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels struggle on offense; struggle on defense; struggle to run the ball (except freshman Demon June at times, but his lack of experience does not help at all), and all of that combines will bite them in the butt — big time. In North Carolina's losses, it failed to make the game competitive, which is arguably the worst part about it all.

There's losing and the game is competitive, then there's losing and the game is competitive — UNC has failed to do the latter on three different occasions — it was never a game. The Clemson Tigers had its victory in the bag after the first half concluded and never looked back — leading to head coach Dabo Swinney to put in the reserves.

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Richmond Spiders head coach Russ Huesman with North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick after the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Or maybe, the Tar Heels come out and fire on all cylinders and surprise everyone — even its own fans — gaining a win that they desperately need — something that has not been accomplished since Sept 13, when it played the Richmond Spiders at home.

JEREMIAH ARTACHO

Jeremiah Artacho graduated from DTCC with an associate's degree in journalism and attends UNC now, where he is pursuing his bachelor's in journalism. He brings tremendous experience covering the Tar Heels to his new role as North Carolina Tar Heels Associate Beat Writer on SI.