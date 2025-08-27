Did Tar Heels Commit Skylar Robinson Win?
The North Carolina Tar Heels have landed a total of 36 commitments in the 2026 recruiting class which is far more than many have landed at this time as the average commits that people will win before December on signing day is around 25 commits and is safe to say that having 36 total commits in your first year as a head coach like Bill Belichick as is insanely ahead of schedule.
To be fair, it is easier to be able to recruit guys when you have such a extensive background like Belichick has when it comes to the NFL as he has a multi time Super Bowl winning head coach for the New England Patriots, who had many Hall of Fame players to play with him as it is no secret that the guy that he has had play for him is among the greatest.
He has coached many different talents, including Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Randy Moss, Julian Edelman, and many talented players at the NFL level.
Their focus is now been recruiting, obviously, as Belichick looks to bring in the next wave of NFL players as he wants to do great damage in Chapel Hill with the North Carolina Tar Heels. Not only has he been recruiting the 2026 recruiting class, but he has already dipped his toes into the 2027 recruiting class by landing two commitments thus far, which is also above average, as they have landed many different players in the 26th class, which allows them to focus on the 27th class.
The North Carolina Tar Heels have landed two commitments in the 2027 class, including the first commitment that they landed, which is the longest committed player in the class for the Tar Heels, with that player being from the state of California.
The player committed to them is Skylar Robinson. Robinson plays for Serra High School, which is one of the most popular high schools in the state of California, as they started their season on Friday, and they started on the right foot. They were in the win column on Friday night after winning their first game 26-0 against the Palos Verdes Sea Kings. This was a highly anticipated matchup, as the Sea Kings and the Cavaliers are among the best in the state of California.
Robinson being in Serra High School's system is great for him and his preparation to get to the next level, which is college football with the North Carolina Tar Heels.
