All Tar Heels

UNC Commit Travis Burgess Goes Down with Season Ending Injury

The North Carolina Tar Heels commit went down with a season ending injury

Caleb Sisk

Travis Burgess down with an injury
Travis Burgess down with an injury / Travis Burgess
In this story:

The North Carolina Tar Heels have a plethora of different recruits from different states, as they have landed many of the best players in the nation who were across their board. One of the commits in their class is one of the better QBs in the class, as he is the top quarterback in the state of Georgia.

Travis Burgess is one of the names that has started to surface as one of the biggest sleepers amongst the 2026 recruiting class as a whole, and he is one of the top names that people should know. He has been able to eclipse new heights at Grayson High School, including his high school state championship.

North Carolina Tar Heel
Oct 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

He was hopeful that he could go back to back, but unfortunately, he will not have the opportunity to determine that, as he went down with what looks to be a season-ending injury, following a social media post that confirmed the length as well as how serious this injury is for him.

He went into detail to describe the injury.

Burgess Details His Injury

"I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers, calls, and messages— it truly means the world to me. A special thanks to my family, my coaches, my teammates, the Grayson community, and the University of North Carolina coaches, players, and fans for their encouragement and support," the Grayson High School star stated.

The talented prospect would elaborate and discuss what his injury and how long he is out with the injury.

Travis Burgess
North Carolina commit Travis Burgess on his official visit / Travis Burgess

"Playing under the Friday night lights at Grayson these past two years has been the experience of a lifetime. Unfortunately, due to the injury I suffered last Friday, I won’t be able to finish out the season with my brothers on the field."

His career at Grayson High School has been legendary, as he details how he is thankful for even the people he has played in front of his whole career.

Ramse
Dec 27, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels mascot Ramses during the first half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

"It has been a blessing to represent Grayson, play in front of such amazing fans, and be coached by some of the best. @grayson_fb #4theG."

He would leave off with a message about his recovery, as well as his next chapter in Chapel Hill.

"This is just the start of my journey. I look forward to recovery, and I’m excited for the next chapter at UNC. Thank you again for all the love and support!"

Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.