UNC Football: Who Are the Wide Receivers for TCU?
The UNC football program will take on the TCU Horned Frogs, led by Head Coach Sonny Dykes, a proven coach who has made an impact in the Big 12 conference, respectively. Coach Dykes is led by his quarterback, Josh Hoover, who is coming off an almost 4,000-yard season last year. But it should serve Head Coach Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels' problems during the first game in Chapel Hill on September 1.
Nonetheless, challenges will arise far beyond TCU's signal caller, as it has wide receivers who can do damage through any aerial attack.
"I love our receiver room," said Coach Dykes when speaking to Lead Beat Writer Grant Chachere. "Eric made a lot of big plays for us and led the nation in yards per catch late in the year. Jordan was a productive transfer who gave us exactly what we expected.
"We’ve added Joseph Manjack from Houston, and I think he’ll be a factor," Dykes added. "We’ve got depth at slot receiver with Major Everhart and Jordan Bailey, both explosive guys. Plus, our tight ends, DJ Rogers and Chase Curtis, give us versatility. I’m excited to see which of these guys emerges as our go-to like Jack Bech did last year."
Who Are the Wide Receivers for TCU?
As Coach Dykes shared, Erin McAlister, Jordan Dwyer, Joseph Manjack, Major Everhart, Jordan Bailey, along with tight ends DJ Rogers and Chase Curtis, create the receiving corps for the Horned Frogs. Dwyer had a big season last year with 1,192 receiving yards, averaging 15.3 yards per catch, and brought in 12 touchdowns by the end of the campaign. His longest catch was for 62 yards.
Coach Belichick, along with Defensive Coordinator Steve Belichick, his son, will need to scheme around TCU's receivers and make sure guys like Thaddeus Dixon, Andrew Simpson and Khmori House are on the same page with how to prevent any big yardage gain through the air, which has hurt UNC in the past.
UNC-TCU happens on Monday Night Football at 8 p.m. in front of thousands and thousands of fans filling Kenan Memorial Stadium on Labor Day. The build-up has been one-of-a-kind in probably UNC history. The hiring of a Super Bowl champion does not come often, but Chancellor Roberts and the Board of Trustees have made it a reality.
