UNC Football’s Anticipated Battle Against TCU QB Josh Hoover
The UNC football team, led by Head Coach Bill Belichick, has been evaluating during fall camp who could possibly be the starting quarterback by September 1 for the season opener against the TCU Horned Frogs and Head Coach Sonny Dykes. North Carolina's appearance at this year's ACC Kickoff included quarterback Gio Lopez, along with other players under Coach Belichick — which may indicate a significant detail about the starting job as the signal caller.
However, for Coach Dykes, he does not have to go through determining his quarterback. Junior Josh Hoover will continue his position as the signal caller wearing purple and white. As last season, he had a pretty outstanding showing, reaching almost 4,000 yards as a sophomore.
Here are more details about Hoover's sophomore season, per GoFrogs:
"Team Captain who set TCU's season passing record with 3,949 yards, breaking Trevone Boykin's 2014 mark of 3,901 ... his 66.5 completion percentage placed third at TCU, while his 27 touchdown passes tied Andy Dalton (2010) for fourth ... led the Big 12 while ranking fifth nationally with 61 completions of at least 20 yards ... ranks No. 1 in the FBS in that category for returning players in 2025 ... one of just four quarterbacks nationally to average 300 yards per game passing (303.8) and have a passer rating of at least 150 (151.1)
... also the lone one of those four to return in 2025 ... closed the season with 6,157 career yards passing, placing sixth on TCU's all-time list ... tied a career-high with four touchdown passes, set on three previous occasions, in the 34-3 New Mexico Bowl victory over Louisiana ... completed 12 straight passes in one stretch, tying for TCU's sixth-longest streak in a game ... started all 13 games to extend his streak to 19 in a row dating back to 2023
... threw for a season-best 402 yards to go with four touchdowns while completing 35-of-52 attempts against UCF ... passed for multiple scores in nine of 13 contests ... topped 300 yards in six games ... had a nation's-best streak of 143 passes without an interception to start the season ... his 147 consecutive attempts without a pick, dating back to 2023, was second-longest in TCU history (154, Jeff Ballard, 2006) ...
had a career-long 84-yard touchdown pass to Eric McAlister for the go-ahead score with 5:10 remaining in a 35-34 win over Texas Tech ... threw for three TDs and 344 yards in the game ... also passed for three touchdowns and 356 yards while completing 28-of-37 attempts in a 38-27 victory against Kansas at Arrowhead Stadium ... his 14 consecutive completions in the first half against LIU tied a TCU single-game record set by Ballard against San Diego State in 2006
... the 14 straight completions also tied for second overall, behind only the 16 by Casey Pachall over the 2011-12 seasons ... completed 20-of-25 attempts for 267 yards and two touchdowns in the 45-0 win ... went 28-of-42 in the air for 353 yards and two TDs in a 34-27 season-opening win at Stanford ... ran for three scores on the season, including in victories at Stanford and Utah."
Notable Games for Josh Hoover as a Horned Frog
These three games noted here are Hoover's highest yardage output across all 13 games last year:
September 14, UCF - 35/52, 402 yards, 67.3 CMP%, four touchdowns
September 21, SMU - 28/43, 396 yards, 65.1 CMP%, three touchdowns
September 28, KU - 28/27, 356 yards, 75.7 CMP%, three touchdowns
