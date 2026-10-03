UNC Football Falls to Notre Dame: Biggest Takeaways

The North Carolina Tar Heels lost their second consecutive game to No. 3 Notre Dame on Saturday in wet conditions, 37-26.

Both teams fought to the very end as the Fighting Irish had to fight and claw their way to extend the lead in the second half after their lead shrank to as low as a point after a kickoff return score by the Tar Heels. Head coach Bill Belichick didn't secure a signature win with North Carolina, but the team shows signs of progress and real growth. Here are my biggest takeaways from Saturday's loss at Keenan Stadium.

UNC Shows Fight Against No. 3 Notre Dame

Oct 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Cooper Flanagan (87) is unable to catch a pass on fourth down in the end zone as North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Peyton Waters (7) defends in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A lot of credit should be given to the Tar Heels for how competitive they were against one of the top teams in the country. Sure, you can be upset over the inconsistencies on offense from the quarterback position, the lack of size at defensive tackle and linebacker, and being outclassed across the board.

However, staying within seven points for a good portion of this game and making Notre Dame fight for the win should be a morale victory for fans and give hope against likely-ranked Pittsburgh in the Steel City.

Billy Edwards Jr. Is Too Volatile

Oct 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; DUPLICATE North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) looks to pass in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino has been a clear upgrade on offense; there is certainly more efficiency from the unit in 2026. Unfortunately, the most important position remains a problem and is too volatile. Billy Edwards Jr. remains too inconsistent in the pocket and as a decision-maker, holding the passing game back from their true potential as an explosive unit that could score many points with better play under center.

Vivid Improvement From UNC Football Program

University of North Carolina Head Coach Bill Belichick during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Losing by 11 points at home against a top-ranked team is always hard to watch, and it can be demoralizing if the game is close. Last year, North Carolina probably would’ve lost this game against Notre Dame by 30 points or more, and the second half would’ve been a battle of both teams just trying to run the clock out as much as possible to get the game over with.

Instead, Belichick’s team gave the Fighting Irish a scare in the middle portion of the game, and the fact that the Tar Heels only lost by this total is a sign of vivid growth and overall improvement for the program.

Size Is an Issue at Defensive Tackle

Oct 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Aneyas Williams (22) as North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Peyton Waters (7) and cornerback Leonard Moore (15) defend in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Notre Dame ran behind center Ashton Craig during the second half when the rain began to come down heavily, leading the Irish to tally well over 200 yards of total offense on the ground. Xavier Lewis has had a terrific start to the season, but his size became a deficiency, as did the rest of the interior DL. Upgrading the middle of the Tar Heels' defensive trenches should be a transfer portal priority this winter.

Jordan Shipp and Jelani Thurman Remain the Real Deal

Oct 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels tight end Jelani Thurman (45) reacts in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide receiver Jordan Shipp (seven catches, 109 yards) and tight end Jelani Thurman (five catches, 50 yards, two touchdowns) are clearly the top two playmakers on North Carolina’s offense and provide them with the most explosive players. Having two players amongst the best at their respective positions in the ACC is always great, and Sunday against a great Notre Dame defense proved as much.