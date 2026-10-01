Why Changing Team Perception Key for UNC vs. Notre Dame

Perception has been a big issue for the North Carolina Tar Heels over the last two seasons, including the early going of head coach Bill Belichick's second year leading the program.

The team has been involved in investigations that resulted in the resignations of key football officials in the building, has struggled with continuity on the football field, and, at times last fall, looked incompetent. Through the first three games of the season, the on-field product has improved, but the Tar Heels face a bigger test than ever on Saturday when they host National Championship favorite Notre Dame.

Why a Perception Change Is Needed

Sep 12, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick talks with ETSU Buccaneers head coach Will Healy before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Irish are the highest-ranked opponent Belichick has faced since being hired by the Tar Heels in December 2024. For the future Pro Football Hall of Fame coach, Saturday at noon Eastern offers a chance to change the team's national perception, for better or worse.

It's fair to say that the semblance of dysfunction in North Carolina's football program puts immense pressure on Belichick to turn things around quickly in Chapel Hill. He would probably do anything to have a schedule that rivals the Duke Blue Devils', whose 4-0 start has them facing the possibility of being unbeaten before their first ranked matchup of the season.

Sep 19, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; University of North Carolina Tar Heels running back Jaylen McGill (27) runs the ball down field in the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Belichick is in the hot seat; no questions about that for a second. The improvement must continue throughout the season, and it seems they're a program that can compete against Notre Dame, Miami, Duke, and Pittsburgh.

The Fighting Irish are a different animal than a fringe pre-season top-25 program like TCU in the season opener. They have NFL talent across their defense and a quarterback in CJ Carr, who is considered among the best in college football. Yet, if North Carolina can beat Notre Dame at home, handing the Irish their annual "Whiskey Tango Foxtrot" loss, the perception around Chapel Hill shifts.

How the Perception of UNC Football Shifts

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick after the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I will go further and say a close loss to Notre Dame would have a big change in the outlook of the program, more for the better than worse. I don't think anyone expects a close game, and a blowout defeat won't change the minds of others who have already made up their mind about Belichick, whether in my line of work or internally at North Carolina.

A major opportunity is on the table for Belichick and the Tar Heels. A win could change everything for them, and a competitive, close defeat would be a morale victory, but it would show the world that Belichick is worthy of another year to build North Carolina into the ACC contender he envisions.