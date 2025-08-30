UNC Football to Hold Festivities Before Kickoff Against TCU
Chapel Hill, North Carolina, will be a lot different from how it has been on previous days when a big game on campus took place.
Why is that?
The interest of eight-time Super Bowl champion, Bill Belichick, and his interest in becoming the next football head coach, has changed entirely the outlook of UNC football for the 2025 season. Coach Belichick enters his first season ever at the collegiate level, dealing with all kinds of new challenges, one being the addition of high school recruiting.
UNC will take on TCU, and with a majority of people off from work, the university has a large list of festivities for fans to partake in — all a part of the Chapel Thrill Game Day experience.
The festivities (or, in other words, important moments leading up to the game) are the following:
- Autograph Session UNC Volleyball
- Chapel Thrill Concert Series - Chase Rice
- Gates Open
- UNC Drumline Cadences
- Marching Tar Heels
- Team Entrance
- Kickoff
From getting an autograph from players on the volleyball team, to a live concert on campus and then the scheduled kickoff time, fans will be able to experience a plethora of things in just the first game of "The Belichick Effect." The five home games after Labor Day will be tailored toward the Chapel Thrill Game Day experience.
UNC Football Grows beyond the Gridiron
UNC has never been considered a football school, but rather a basketball school (for plenty of reasons, one being Michael Jordan). However, with him and his staff, plus a totally new roster (featuring 70 new faces), the meaning of football has shifted in just one offseason.
The 6-7 record the Tar Heels suffered under former Head Coach Mack Brown was the result of many factors (injuries, quarterback depth and lack of scoring production besides Omarion Hampton), but Chancellor Lee Roberts and the Board of Trustees decided to make a change.
The media has not gone out of its way so much for football coverage until this year — the decision of a 73-year-old caused everything that will transpire next, but rightfully so, the idea of Coach Belichick being at the collegiate level may have just been a compelling thought years ago, not something that would become reality.
North Carolina and TCU will be the only game airing across the entire college football landscape, too many eyes to count will be paying close attention to the results, with some going for and some against UNC.
