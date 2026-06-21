UNC Football Film Review: What Jaylen Harvey Brings to Table

The North Carolina Tar Heels made some interesting moves on their defensive front this offseason as the program looks to pair some high-ceiling talents opposite of star ACC pass rusher Melkart Abou-Jaoude.

Head coach Bill Belichick fostered a "bend, don't break" defense that became a strength for the 4-8 program last fall. If there is to be a turnaround for the Tar Heels this season, the defense will be the key, especially the pass rush with Abou-Jaoude and his rushing partner opposite him.

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Melkart Abou-Jaoude (9) rushes against Charlotte 49ers offensive lineman Mason Bowers (57) during the first quarter at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

That could be Jaylen Harvey, the former four-star recruit out of Penn State who will get an opportunity to start in Chapel Hill.

Harvey is the subject of our latest film review this summer, ahead of the start of camp. Here are my observations of North Carolina's newest edge rusher.

Harvey’s Explosiveness Gives the Tar Heels an Interesting Element

Apr 26, 2025; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Jim Fitzgerald (65) blocks defensive end Jaylen Harvey during the second quarter of the Blue White spring game at Beaver Stadium. The White team defeated the Blue team 10-8. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

At 6-foot2, 246 pounds, Harvey is a bit of a lightweight for being an every-down edge rusher, and I might as well go ahead and let loose on some of the critiques I have of his game. There is a lot more room for Harvey to fill out his frame, as there is some untapped potential for added power and anchoring ability at the point of attack.

More strength will equal more speed-to-power opportunities, setting a firm edge, squeezing gaps, and effectively stacking one-on-one blocks. There are some moments when Harvey will run himself out of the play because of an eagerness to get to the quarterback or flat-out overpursue due to a lack of controlled aggression.

UNC football coach Bill Belichick during a press conference on Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025 ahead of the Tar Heels' Week 1 game against TCU. | Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Once he can hone that in, Harvey has a great chance of adding more pressures and effort sacks to his stat sheet in 2026. Harvey would also benefit from adding more rush moves to his move set, especially if he can add the power aspect to his game.

Now, I can get to the good stuff: Harvey is the explosive element that North Carolina lacked last fall. He gets off the ball quickly, and his explosiveness can overwhelm offensive tackles working in 45-degree or vertical pass sets, or interior offensive linemen when running line games as the looper on stunt-twist calls.

#UNC EDGE Jaylen Harvey has a chance to be a productive pass-rush specialist with the Tar Heels next season. A little undersized at the position (6020, 246), but explosive and dynamic. pic.twitter.com/js3RYPGd1s — Jared Feinberg (@Jared_NFLDraft) June 20, 2026

Harvey's speed and bend running the hoop make him an effective pass-rush specialist, with some flashes of club-rips and pure speed off the edge. There have been moments, as you see in the clip above, where Harvey can be an asset in the run game against tight ends from wider alignments.

He uses his explosiveness to overwhelm the tight end and becomes the force defender in the process, completely disrupting the run concept and creating a stop in the run game.

Outlook for Jaylen Harvey in 2026

Steve Belichick, Defensive Coordinator for the Washington football team, answers questions from the media during the coordinator news conference at the Hawthorn Suites in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. | GABY VELASQUEZ/ EL PASO TIMES / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Under defensive coordinator Steve Belichick, Harvey should be in contention to be the starting No. 2 edge rusher with Abou-Jaoude. However, it wouldn't surprise me at all if Harvey starts early on as a pass-rush specialist in obvious passing situations, where he can fully use his athleticism to his advantage against opposing blockers.

The four-star talent is there for Harvey to develop into a stout player for the Tar Heels. There's some NFL future ahead of him, and playing under Belichick could be the right call in the long run, especially as North Carolina's possible defensive X-factor .