X-Factors To Watch for North Carolina Football in 2026

The North Carolina Tar Heels have yet another new look to their roster heading into the 2026 season. Another offseason with 50 new additions, including roughly 30 true freshmen, makes the Tar Heels' roster incredibly young, with a mix of veterans and transfers with inexperience on both sides of the ball.

As head coach Bill Belichick heads into his second season leading the program, the pressure is on to add more wins, and they'll need some key players and transfers to step up and become major contributors early and throughout the season. Let's look at some potential X-factors for North Carolina football heading into the summer break.

Offensive X-Factor — Trech Kekahuna, Wide Receiver

Sep 13, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Wisconsin wide receiver Trech Kekahuna (2) runs the ball and is pursued by Alabama defensive lineman James Smith (23) at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

A dynamic pass-catcher from Wisconsin, Kekahuna has a chance to become a fascinating asset for offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino. Kekahuna is incredibly versatile, with quickness, speed, and vision as a ball carrier, allowing him to create yards in space through traffic. His presence on the field will be one to watch this season, making him an important offensive factor.

Defensive X-Factor — Jaylen Harvey, Edge Rusher

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Jaylen Harvey (44) tackles Purdue Boilermakers running back Devin Mockobee (45) Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, during the NCAA football game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Penn State Nittany Lions won 49-10. | Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We've talked a lot about Harvey in recent weeks as a potential key contributor to the Tar Heels' pass rush this season. The explosiveness and speed off the edge flashed at times during his time at Penn State, including against Clemson in the Pinstripe Bowl this past season. If Harvey puts it together at Chapel Hill, he becomes a serious X-factor for Steve Belichick's defense.

Offensive X-Factor — Jordan Washington, Tight End

Sep 20, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns tight end Jordan Washington (84) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Sam Houston Bearkats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Jelani Thurman is the tight end I'm higher on in this room the most, but Washington's size and athleticism make him an intriguing No. 2 option behind Thurman, who should be projected as the presumptive starter heading into the summer.

Washington has solid hands and movement skills to be a productive contributor, and if he puts it together, he quickly becomes an underrated aspect of the Tar Heels' offense under Petrino.

Defensive X-Factor — Coleman Bryson, Safety

Dec 29, 2022; Bronx, NY, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Coleman Bryson (16) is interviewed after being awarded the MVP trophy after defeating the Syracuse Orange the 2022 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The safety spot for North Carolina has a mixture of veteran presence and talent with Bryson and Greg Smith. The biggest question in this room is whether or not these two players reach their potential as backend playmakers in the Tar Heels' secondary.

Bryson was the MVP of the Pinstripe Bowl with Minnesota a few years ago as a freshman. The talent and athleticism are there for him to become an impact contributor. If he puts it together, the veteran safety quickly becomes an X-factor in North Carolina's secondary.